Goal of the Month: December winners – News

The December winners of the Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month Award are:

Sky Bet Championship

Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Queens Park Rangers v BURNLEY – 11th December

Burnley midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month Winner for December.

The QPR players jumped as high as they could when Gudmundsson struck his free-kick, but he had fooled them all, by-passing them completely with a viciously whipped Strike into the far corner.

Gudmundsson said: “I’m really pleased to win this award, it’s nice recognition for the free-kick and it was a nice feeling when it went in.

“I worked on a similar set-piece the day before in training, so to then find the net with one in the game was great.”

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: “There were lots of strong contenders in the Sky Bet Championship this month but the thinking, technique and precision that went into Gudmundsson’s Fantastic free-kick sets it apart.

“It was a fine example of Burnley’s confidence at the moment, which has led to them Flying high at the top of the table.”

Gudmundsson beat off competition from Cardiff City’s Kion Etete, Luton Town’s Alfie Doughty & West Bromwich Albion’s Tom Rogic.

Sky Bet League One

Marlon Pack – PORTSMOUTH v Ipswich Town – 29th December

Portsmouth midfielder Marlon Pack is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month Winner for December.

Pack had never scored for his Hometown club, so his first goal was always going to be special. It was Majestic to boot, a 25-yard free-kick curled around the Ipswich wall and in off the far post.

Pack said: “It was an unbelievable feeling for me to score the first goal for my boyhood club and then be able to go over to celebrate where my family were sitting in the South Stand.

“I’m normally quite low-key when I score – but that certainly wasn’t going to happen on this occasion!”

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: “A perfectly measured free-kick from 25 yards out will always put you in contention for this award and, in December, it was enough to put Marlon Pack clear of the other nominees.

“The fact it was Marlon’s first goal for Portsmouth was the icing on the cake!”

Pack beat off competition from Burton Albion’s Jonny Smith, Cambridge United’s Shilow Tracey and Bolton Wanderers’ Dion Charles.

Sky Bet League Two

Ian Henderson – ROCHDALE v Hartlepool United – 26th December

Rochdale striker Ian Henderson is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month Winner for December.

Henderson has always possessed a mind that sees opportunities others can’t, so when the ball arrived at his feet with his back to the Hartlepool goal, a backheel was the obvious choice. To him, at least.

Henderson said: “I am delighted to receive this Goal of the Month award. I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who voted – your support is very much appreciated.”

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: “There were some fantastic efforts in League Two during the month of December, with Sam Hoskins’ best Paolo Di Canio impression more than worthy of a mention!

“However, Ian Henderson gets the nod for an equally audacious effort – a back-heeled finish that perfectly exemplified the 37-year-old’s goal-scoring instincts.”

Henderson beat off competition from AFC Wimbledon’s Ethan Chislett, Leyton Orient’s Tom James and Northampton Town’s Sam Hoskins.