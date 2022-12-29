Goal of Sustainability Marches forward in 2023

Due to the generosity of the editors at ThisWeekwho have graciously allowed for a sustainability-adjacent column each month for the last year and a half, we have a substantial record of the community’s work towards becoming more environmentally friendly.

In 2022, we celebrated Earth Month and Arbor Month, improved biodiversity through Love Your Alley, came together for Plastic Free July, became more educated during Sustainable September, reinforced acceptable items for recycling (see a report of the program at bexley.org/fots ) and collected lights and yard signs, to name a few.

Behind the scenes, Strides also have been made by the city: Council approved the hiring of a Sustainability Programs Coordinator last December and I transitioned to that position from my work as Chair of the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee in January, UNPREDICTABLEcity provided technical assistance from Power a Clean Future Ohio to create an Inventory of the city’s 2019 greenhouse gas emissions and this information was used to report to the Climate Disclosure Project, fourth-graders at Montrose and Cassingham participate in a monthly lesson dedicated to environmental sustainability, updates to the city’s Code have been drafted to ease the process for obtaining solar panels on residential property in conjunction with the pursuit of a SolSmart designation and bike Boulevards – a component of our Bike Plan – continue to be workshopped.

