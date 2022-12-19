‘Goal No. 1 Down’: Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills Now Focus on Clinching AFC East

Needing a win to punch their ticket to the postseason, the Buffalo Bills were able to flip the second-half momentum on the Miami Dolphins in Saturday’s 32-29 win, as Josh Allen and the Bills offense set up the game-winning Tyler Bass field goal.

The Bills (11-3) boosted their lead in the AFC East to three games over the 8-6 second-placed Miami Dolphins. The win over the Dolphins made it five straight victories for the Bills as they will play in the postseason for the fifth season in a row.

