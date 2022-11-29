Goal-machine Gakpo’s at it again! Netherlands winners, Losers and ratings as PSV star puts Premier League Giants on red alert

Cody Gakpo:

Johan Neeskens, Dennis Bergkamp, ​​Wesley Sneijder. The list of Dutchmen to have scored in three successive World Cup fixtures is a short and illustrious one, and it has a new name on it now. Having opened the scoring with his head against Senegal and with his left foot against Ecuador, Gakpo completed his ‘perfect hat-trick’ with a clinical right-foot finish here, taking advantage of Davy Klaassen’s Sublime flick and yet another gaping hole in the Qatar defense. He’s on some run of form, the 23-year-old. This was his 35th goal contribution in 29 matches for club and country this season, and he has now been directly involved in a goal in each of his last six international appearances. The Dutch, as a team, may not be Flying yet, but their star forward most certainly is. A January transfer from PSV looks more likely with each passing game.

Davy Klaassen:

If Gakpo has been the man to make the difference for Louis van Gaal’s side in the group stage, than Klaassen has not been far behind. He too has been involved in a goal in each of the three matches, scoring against Senegal before setting up Gakpo against Ecuador and Qatar. His assist here was lovely, a smart, one-touch flick into his striker’s path, as Qatar’s defense parted like the Red Sea. Klaassen may not have left much of a mark in the Premier League with Everton, but he’s a different animal when he pulls on an orange jersey. Having started the tournament on the bench, he’ll take some shifting from the starting XI now.

Memphis Depay:

It might not have been his best performance, but this was a huge step forward, both for Depay and for his country. The 28-year-old’s last start had been all the way back in September, and so the sight of him coming through 66 minutes unscathed here will have pleased Van Gaal immensely. Sure, he was short of his best, snatching at a couple of early openings, but Depay is a class act and has a superb record for the Netherlands. And with none of Steven Bergwijn, Vincent Janssen or Wout Weghorst convincing so far, the Dutch will need him alongside Gakpo if they are to have any chance of a deep run in the tournament.