Goal Line, Emerging Talent, Tempo, Duke Prep

In North Carolina’s win over Miami on Saturday, Phil Longo’s jumped on the Hurricanes early and despite scoring struggles in the second half, controlled the clock just enough to keep Miami’s offense from taking over. Gene Chizik’s defensive unit was scorched through the air by Tyler Van Dyke, but made crucial stops and big plays especially in the red zone.

Together, both sides of the ball did enough of their jobs to send Carolina to a 5-1 record over all and a more impressive 3-0 on the road. In addition to Mack Brown’s Weekly Monday meeting with the media, both coordinators took questions about last weekend’s game, the standout plays and performers from that game and inquiries about just how they plan to tackle the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. For Longo’s offense, expect more of the same with the ‘do what we do’ tendencies that have carried the Heels to lofty national Offensive rankings all season. Chizik’s group is getting better and while the numbers are not kind of thrown in the air, it is the development of the defensive line in Defending the run that has given a spark of hope that turning the corner is possible.

Here are some of their most interesting comments from Monday …