GOAL Landmarks: After a stunning hat-trick, is Goncalo Ramos Portugal’s Trump card?

Goncalo Ramos is having the season of his life so far. The young Benfica striker has made a name for himself after scoring 14 goals in all competitions for the Portuguese side this season so far.

Those Exploits got him into the Portuguese national team for the World Cup and within a few games, he has made the world sit up straight and take note. The 21-year-old from Olhao just had three international caps before Portugal’s Round of 16 match against Switzerland.

When Fernando Santos decided to do the Unthinkable and bench Cristiano Ronaldo, little did Ramos know that he would be thrust into the limelight. But the young forward grabbed his chance with both hands in what was a performance that broke records.

Ramos, tasked with filling the big boots of Ronaldo, did more than that. First, he lashed in an unstoppable effort into the roof of the net to give Portugal the lead. He then showed his striker’s instinct to turn in a low cross from Diogo Dalot. Finally for his third, he finished off another good team move with a delightful dink over the goalkeeper to record a hat-trick that will go down in history books.

That masterful performance made Ramos the youngest player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup knockout game since Pele in 1958, who was 17 at the time.

For Ramos, it was the sort of performance that heralded his arrival into the big league. And to come up Trumps for the team while dealing with the pressure of replacing one of the best players in the game was exceptional.

Portugal next face Morocco in the Quarterfinal of the World Cup on December 10. Once again, the Spotlight will be on Ramos after that Splendid hat-trick. Can he go ahead and be Portugal’s sharpest attacking tool and power them into the Semifinal? The World is His to Take!