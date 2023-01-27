Goal is to keep playing home games on campus

Brett Coomer/Staff photographer

The University of Houston is committed to keeping football games on campus, even with the potential financial incentive from an upgraded schedule with the move to the Big 12.

“We’re not moving any games anywhere else,” UH vice president for athletics Chris Pezman told the Houston Chronicle recently during a lengthy interview on a wide range of topics. “That’s not happening. We have a chance to really take advantage of being on campus. We have to take advantage of that.