Goal is to keep playing home games on campus

Joseph Duarte, Staff Writer


Houston fans cheer during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulane Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Houston.
Houston fans cheer during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulane Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Houston.

The University of Houston is committed to keeping football games on campus, even with the potential financial incentive from an upgraded schedule with the move to the Big 12.

“We’re not moving any games anywhere else,” UH vice president for athletics Chris Pezman told the Houston Chronicle recently during a lengthy interview on a wide range of topics. “That’s not happening. We have a chance to really take advantage of being on campus. We have to take advantage of that.

“We built a stadium for a reason. TDECU extended their naming rights for a reason. Our fans deserve that.”

UH will play seven home games this season, five during Big 12 play, according to a person who has seen the schedule. That includes non-conference games against UTSA and Sam Houston and five Big 12 games, among them TCU (Sept. 16) and Texas (Oct. 21).

The Big 12 is expected to release the 2023 schedule by the end of January.

At least one game on the 2023 schedule, presumably the Longhorns, has a chance “to be worth eight figures to us” if moved to NRG Stadium, Pezman said.

Pezman said there are certain situations the school would consider moving a game from campus to a neutral site, such as this week’s announcement the Cougars will play LSU in the Texas Kickoff to open the 2027 season. The financial incentive for that game is expected to be more than $3 million.

Joseph Duarte has been a sports Reporter for the Houston Chronicle since August 1996. He currently covers college athletics, focusing on the University of Houston. Previously, he wrote about the Houston Astros from 1998-2002, Houston Texans from 2002-05 and the Texas Longhorns from 2005-09. He came to the Houston Chronicle as part of an internship through the Sports Journalism Institute in 1995.

