Goal in 77th Minute Carries Yale Past Wildcats 1-0

Next Game: New Jersey Institute of Technology 9/14/2022 | 4 p.m The Villanova Sports Network is FloSports Sept. 14 (Wed) / 4 pm New Jersey Institute of Technology History

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – A goal in the 77thth minute carried Yale past Villanova 1-0 in a non-conference match played Sunday afternoon at Reese Stadium. The Wildcats fall to 1-1-2 while Yale ups its record to 2-0-2.

The Wildcats produced more shots (14-7) and more shots on goal (6-2) than Yale but the Bulldogs, with a big assist from goalkeeper Elian Haddock and his six saves, posted the clean sheet.

“It was a hard-fought game,” stated Villanova head Coach Tom Carlin . “It was very transitional. I thought we were a little rushed at times. Unfortunately, we got countered off our set piece and that became the goal. That’s kind of what they do, though, so credit to them.”

Villanova helped generate a chance in the 12thth minute after Balthi Saunders was fouled while the ‘Cats were in the middle of a transition opportunity. That set up a free kick that was offline, keeping the match scoreless early.

Shortly thereafter Villanova senior midfield Anchor Josh Belluz went to the sidelines in favor of Jorge Garcia , a few minutes after colliding along the end line with a member of the Bulldogs. The native of Toronto did not return for the remainder of the contest.

“We had to adjust our combinations and that took some time,” said Carlin. “We certainly could have used Josh’s presence and physicality out there in the second half. He’s obviously a big part of what we do.”

Fouls were more plentiful than shots over the first 23 minutes of the match. The two sides combined for 11 fouls and just two shots – one by each team. Kent Dickey made a save on the Bulldogs’ second shot of the day, this one from Max Rogers.

Senior Viktor Benediktsson rose up to re-direct a corner kick from Dominic Cyriacks is frame in the 39th minute but was turned away as a Bulldogs’ Kahveh Zahiroleslam cleared the ball out of Harms way.

The Wildcats held a 6-3 advantage in shots over the first 45 minutes, but the match remained level at zero as the teams took a break at Reese Stadium.

Early in the second half Anthony Dragisics fed a terrific ball to Lyam MacKinnon who got a touch on it before the Yale goalkeeper, Elian Haddock, came off his line to make the save.

In response the Bulldogs began to generate some Offensive heat of their own. In one sequence senior goalkeeper Kent Dickey came off his line to thwart a chance and on another it was Benediktsson getting a piece of a Yale shot from 20 yards out.

A wonderful chance off the foot of Branden Johns in the 67th minute appeared ticketed for just inside the right post of goal before a lunging Haddock got a hand on it to knock the ball over the end line. A short while later, Marcus Brenes sent another challenge on net that Haddock got his left hand on.

However, Yale got the critical goal to snap the deadlock. Yale’s Zahiroleslam dribbled in along the left side after taking possession following a Nova set piece, and sent a clean cross to Kai Moss, who put the ball past the outstretched arm of Dickey at 76:49 to put the Bulldogs up.

Saunders sent a shot on goal in the 83rd minute that Haddock was able to collect quickly.

Yale managed to stave off the Wildcats over the final minutes to earn the win.

“They were tough and physical,” said Carlin of the Bulldogs, picked to finish second in the Ivy League. “That’s a quality opponent and we just weren’t able to get that first goal, which could have really allowed us to get on the front foot.”

The Wildcats return to Villanova for a two-game homestand this week that begins against NJIT on Wednesday afternoon at the Higgins Soccer Complex (4 pm/Villanova Sports Network on FloSports). BIG EAST regular season play opens Saturday on West Campus when preseason BIG EAST Conference favorite Providence will be on the pitch at Higgins.