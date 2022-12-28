Goal-Grabbing Gus: Erik Gustafsson Notches Third Multi-Point Game in Last Five Contests

The Washington Capitals’ first period against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night was a good start on the road, but through 40 minutes of play, the visitors to Madison Square Garden had accumulated an impressive 3-0 lead thanks in part to Erik Gustafsson.

Gustafsson, who scored his first goal and a hat trick as a member of the Caps since signing a one-year contract in free agency this past summer on December 17, scored his fifth goal of the 2022-23 season at the 17:01 mark of the middle frame on assists from Conor Sheary and Dylan Strome.

The goal comes after Gustafsson recorded an assist on Marcus Johansson’s first period tally, which extended his point streak to five games; the contest against New York is the 30-year-old’s third multi-point effort in those five games. In that stretch, Gustafsson has nine points (5G, 4A).

With John Carlson placed on injured reserve and out long-term, Gustafsson’s contributions offensively are most welcome.

By Michael Fleetwood

