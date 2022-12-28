Goal-Grabbing Gus: Erik Gustafsson Notches Third Multi-Point Game in Last Five Contests

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

The Washington Capitals’ first period against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night was a good start on the road, but through 40 minutes of play, the visitors to Madison Square Garden had accumulated an impressive 3-0 lead thanks in part to Erik Gustafsson.

Gustafsson, who scored his first goal and a hat trick as a member of the Caps since signing a one-year contract in free agency this past summer on December 17, scored his fifth goal of the 2022-23 season at the 17:01 mark of the middle frame on assists from Conor Sheary and Dylan Strome.

Erik Gustafsson follows up on the Rush and jams home the rebound, pushing Washington’s lead to 2!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/KEILAF1j7F — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) December 28, 2022

The goal comes after Gustafsson recorded an assist on Marcus Johansson’s first period tally, which extended his point streak to five games; the contest against New York is the 30-year-old’s third multi-point effort in those five games. In that stretch, Gustafsson has nine points (5G, 4A).

Erik Gustafsson scores his fifth goal of the season to extend the Capitals’ lead to 2-0. With his second point of the game (1g, 1a), Gustafsson now has three multi-point efforts in his last five games. During that stretch, Gustafsson has recorded nine points (5g, 4a). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 28, 2022

With John Carlson placed on injured reserve and out long-term, Gustafsson’s contributions offensively are most welcome.

By Michael Fleetwood