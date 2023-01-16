Goal goes missing : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Rourkela, January 15

There was electricity in the air, and Chaos on the blue turf. The result was a 60-minute Symphony of 20 thousand frenzied fans tearing through the silent Darkness of Rourkela. The home fans roared in anticipation and sighed in disappointment or relief every time a team came close to scoring.

It was that kind of an evening when emotions in the stands flew around like the Sparks on the field. Just like the field didn’t catch fire, the fans couldn’t find emotional release.

If India’s 2-0 win over Spain was an easy — yet sometimes boring — watch, their second pool game against England was an end-to-end thriller that had almost everything. What it didn’t have was a goal; and the 0-0 draw left the pool hanging in the balance.

Needing a win to climb to the top of the pool, India failed to find their A game in the crucial tie. They had an indifferent start, with many players looking off-colour. Their decision-making was not up to the mark and they made too many basic, technical errors.

Slow off the blocks

It seemed as if India were slow to adapt to England’s fast playing style. While England attacked incessantly, India just couldn’t find their rhythm. India’s defense, however, stood firm as they saved five quick penalty corners.

“We didn’t start well. We will have a chat about why that happened. We were a little bit off the pace and let ourselves down,” India Coach Graham Reid said.

India did manage to slow down the pace of the game to disrupt England’s flow and find a foothold. They won their first penalty corner in the 12th minute but fluffed the chance. As the game progressed, India started creating more chances. The chaotic nature of the game worked in India’s favor. But neither team looked in control defensively as the game descended into a scrappy, seesawing battle. Both teams were guilty of switching off and were constantly caught on the wrong foot by quick Transitional play.

It led to chances, at times sitters, coming thick and fast in the second half. But the carelessness in the outfield also affected the finishing of both the teams, and the goal never came.

“When you have a 0-0 draw, both teams will be feeling there is something we missed. It’s a bit of both,” Reid said.

With Spain beating Wales 5-1 earlier, the top place — which guarantees direct qualification to the quarterfinals — in the pool is up for grabs. For India, it might come down to goal difference. And Reid knows his team will have to be much better in front of the goal against Wales.

“We have to get a better outcome in the circle. I was pleased with the fight and commitment we showed. It was a very nice game to watch. Both teams were exhausted. It was a telling match,” he added.

Five-star Spain pile more Misery on Wales

Rourkela: Marc Reyna and Marc Miralles Struck a brace each as Spain outplayed Wales 5-1 in a Pool D match to register their first win. Reyna sounded the board in the 16th and 38th minutes from field efforts, while Miralles scored in the 32nd and 56th minutes. Skipper Alvaro Iglesias (22nd) was the other scorer for the winners. Wales’ Lone goal was scored by James Carson in the 52nd minute. While Spain recorded their first win, it was Wales’ second loss on the trot. PTI