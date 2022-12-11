Goal for Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Is No More Setbacks

The most common word associated with Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is “progress.”

The Heat just want to see him continue to move forward. If Saturday is any indication, Oladipo is ready to take the next step.

He had 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting in the Heat’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs. More importantly, Oladipo handled the 23 minutes with ease. Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra says that is the target amount for playing time until Oladipo is fully back.

