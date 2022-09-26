Goal For Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Is Being An All-Star

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been selected to the Rising Stars Challenge game and won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award during his career.

Now, he wants another accolade: An All-Star appearance. At Monday’s team media day, Herro said that is among his goals this season.

“Yeah, I thought I should have been one last year,” Herro said. “But with another jump in my game, I think I can this year.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button