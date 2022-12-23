GOAL Digital Academy 2022 Annual Report

By Crawford County Now Staff December 22, 2022 9:37 am

MANSFIELD—GOAL Digital Academy released its 2021-2022 Annual Report. This year’s report Highlights information regarding who they are, including their board, team, and learning labs, their accomplishments, events, statistical information, and student and family engagement activities. To read about their 2021-2022 school year, you can access the report HERE

Areas highlighted include:

Operations and Technology Updates

• Updating learning labs, Mansfield, Marion, Cardington, and Galion

• Lab-specific Safety Training

• Improving Cybersecurity

• New Hardware: Computers, printers, software, iPads, and accessories

Launches

• PBIS program to promote school safety and good behavior

• SAP program to support mental health and connect students to resources

• OEC Monitoring to review and monitor SPED Data

• Foster Care & Homelessness support

Curriculum & Student Engagement

• Updates and Improvements to our standards-aligned curriculum

• Updates to Live Learning, office hours, clubs, and online activities to promote socialization

• Continuing Family Engagement events at learning Labs

• Reorganization of the Orientation process to make it more family-friendly.

• Expanding the Summer Enrichment Program

• Expanding our Mentorship Program

• Rise Up Career Tech Program

Staff Accolades

• Launch the “Grow Your Own Program”

• New Hires

• Marketing Strides in Social Media, Press Releases, and engagement tools

GOAL Digital Academy serves 12 counties in Central Ohio with its 7 Learning Labs and celebrates students’ diverse learning styles, interests and talents by going beyond academics and providing students with well-rounded opportunities to meet new people and engage in their passions. GOAL offers regular family education and networking opportunities and continuously works to remove family or community barriers that impact student success.