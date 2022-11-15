Goal-den Plunkett’s end long wait for premier-grade Trophy

Raharney, defeated U15 Division 1 hurling finalists.





Image 1 of 5 Raharney, defeated U15 Division 1 hurling finalists.

Image 2 of 5 The victorious St Oliver Plunkett’s bond. PHOTOS: MAUREEN AHEARN

Image 3 of 5 Robert Hogg in possession for St Oliver Plunkett’s.

Image 4 of 5 Robert Hogg (St Oliver Plunkett’s) gets away from the Raharney duo of Jack Duignan and Eoin Daly.

Image 5 of 5 St Oliver Plunkett’s Captain Mikee Weir accepts the cup from Alan Leech, Westmeath GAA minor board chairman.



Hunger and determination won the day as St Oliver Plunkett’s Hurling Club ended a 13-year wait for a premier-grade Championship Trophy with the scalp of Raharney in Saturday’s U15 Division 1 hurling final.

The Mullingar club led 2-5 to 0-4 at the break, with the two goals giving them the necessary cushion to withstand an expected Raharney comeback.

However, the Deelsiders only registered four points in the second half, and Plunkett’s found the net twice again to seal a famous win.

Plunkett’s opened the scoring with a free from Padraig Casey, before Eoin Meehan rattled the net for the Robinstown outfit, while Casey Tagged on two more frees. Meanwhile, Cormac McKeogh had opened the scoring with two points for Raharney (one from play).

The second goal of the half then arrived when a speculative shot from wing forward Ted Aherne ended up in the Raharney net, and Plunkett’s ended the half seven clear thanks to points from play for Casey. The Blues stayed in touch thanks to two more scores from McKeogh (one from play).

In what was a sometimes tetchy encounter, with referee Sean Carroll forced to issue a number of cards, good hurling was nevertheless the order of the day.

Raharney tried to battle their way into contention again with 0-2 each from Donnacha Briody (one from play) and Cormac McKeogh.

But St Oliver Plunkett’s had that little bit more composure in front of goal, exemplified by second half majors from Seán Hayes and the man of the match Padraig Casey, who shot a goal and a point in the second half to take his personal tally to 1 -6.

Amid huge celebrations from the St Oliver Plunkett’s faithful at full-time, Westmeath GAA minor board chairman Alan Leech presented the cup to the winning captain, Mikee Weir.

Scorers – St Oliver Plunkett’s: P Casey 1-6 (0-3f), E Meehan, T Aherne and S Hayes 1-0 each. Raharney: Cormac McKeogh 0-6 (2f), D Briody 0-2 (1f).

St Oliver Plunkett’s panel: Ryan McNamee, Killian Traynor, Mikee Weir (capt.), Charlie Foy, Robbie Hogg, Ben McNamee, Rory O’Brien, Criostóir Ormsby, Seán Byrne, Paul Keating, Padraig Casey, Seán Hayes, Ted Aherne, Eoin Meehan, Cillian Walshe, Oisín Gavin, Conor Caffrey, Will Scahill, Issac Haughey, Conor Walshe, Eoin Duncan, Seamus O’Brien, Darragh Vickery, Darragh Lucey, Oisín Gavin, Adam Buckley, Tom O’Brien, James Flynn, Hugo Sleator, Michael Fry, Conor Casey, Oliver Brennan.

Raharney panel: Oran Smith, Thomas Smith, Oisín McCauley, Ronan Lawlor, Cian McGee, Aaron Flanagan, Cian Fleming, Cian McKeogh, Cormac McKeogh, Jack Duignan, Eoghan Daly, Michael Taggart, Donnacha Briody, Jayden Hill, Ciarán Farrell, Keelan Murphy , Luke Kiernan, Kyle Aughey, Páidí Weir Darby, Shane O’Neill, Ryley Hennessy, Daragh Fitzsimons, Tom Shaw, Ronan Smith, Eoghan Flanagan, Josh McGauran, Jack Heffernan, Shaun McCann, Calum McHugh.

Ref: Sean Carroll (Cullion).

Man of the match: Padraig Casey (St Oliver Plunkett’s).