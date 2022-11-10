GOAL and StreetX team up to celebrate the iconic ’90s Socceroos shirt

Taking a step into the world of football apparel, GOAL collaborates with Australian streetwear brand StreetX to bring you a jersey that pays tribute to the worst – and best – Australian soccer shirt of all time.

A Collaboration that honors the infamous ‘spew’ shirt that adorned the Socceroos’ backs between 1990 and 1993 – iconic.

GOAL

A divisive design at the time that has become a cult classic in recent years, the release celebrates Australia reaching the World Cup in style earlier this year. An accompanying short film features all-time Socceroos appearance Maker Mark Schwarzer giving the Collaboration his stamp of approval.

GOAL

“When I made my debut we wore the kit. I had a gray goalkeepers version, and the shirt had a drawstring which was pretty weird,” explains Schwarzer.

“We didn’t think much of it at the time, but it’s definitely gained a Reputation as one of the cooler shirts over the years, and it was always great to see fans wearing it later in my career when I joined up with the national team.”

GOAL x StreetX Limited Edition Shirt price & where to buy

The limited-edition GOAL x StreetX shirt is available to buy right now from the StreetX website. Here’s a closer look at the Socceroos-inspired shirt: