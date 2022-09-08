Goal and Highlights: Manchester United 0-1 Real Sociedad in Europa League 2022 | 09/08/2022
Goal and Highlights
89′
Cristiano’s cross, but no one appears to finish the ball.
84′
Freud’s cross, but Cristiano fails to get his shot on target.
80′
Sancho failed to finish correctly and missed a clear shot.
76′
Casemiro’s shot and Remiro ends up preventing the ball from going in.
68′
Elanga’s powerful shot, but the ball goes wide.
64′
Real Sociedad substitution. Cho replaces Silva.
59′
Goal, goal, goal for Real Sociedad! Mendes sends a Lethal shot against the post that de Gea can’t save.
56′
Penalty for Real Sociedad! A handball inside the area is flagged.
52′
Sorloth’s cannon shot, but the latter fails to hit the ball correctly.
46′
Changes for both teams. For Manchester, Martinez and Fernandes came on for Eriksen and Dalot. Real Sociedad brought in Sadiq for Sorloth.
45′
The action resumes for the second half.
45′
At the end of the first half, the game remains tied at 0-0.
43′
McGuire covers the ball well, preventing Real Sociedad from creating danger.
35′
Goal… Is Cancelled! Manchester United took the lead with a Lethal header, but it was offside.
32′
A back-and-forth encounter, both teams are looking to open the scoring.
24′
Ericksen’s service is looking for Cristiano, but the latter fails to control.
15′
Close! Cristiano was arriving in the area, ready to shoot, but the visiting defense got right in front of him.
8′
Savic was looking to create danger in the United box, but failed to reach the ball.
0′
The meeting begins after a minute of silence for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Real Sociedad
Remiro, Gorosabel, Pacheco, Elustondo, Munoz, Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino, Kubo, D Silva, Umar.
Manchester United: LineUp
De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Eriksen, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Elanga, Ronaldo.
To the court
Both teams are already on the field warming up prior to the start of the match.
At home
Manchester United are already inside the Old Trafford, Tonight they will be looking for a great debut.
They arrived
Real Sociedad have already arrived at Manchester United’s stadium and will be looking to get off on the right foot in the Europa League.
It’s low!
Prior to this match it was announced that Juan MAta will no longer play for United, the player has already joined Galatasaray.
Right off the bat
For the first time this season, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro will start for Manchester United.
Watch out for the data
Erik Ten Hag has lost 8 out of 20 home games, so they will be going all out to avoid any more defeats.
We’re back!
We’re back for a minute-by-minute coverage of the Manchester United-Real Sociedad match. We will shortly share with you the most important information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
The match will be played at Old Trafford Stadium.
The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium located in Manchester, United Kingdom. The stadium has capacity for 74,879 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Europa League match: Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Live Updates!
My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
“I can’t comment on that. I have nothing to say about it, because I wasn’t in charge of the team last season, so I don’t know that situation.”
“We want to win every game and every tournament, so we have to take everything seriously. We don’t have just a team, we have a squad, and that’s clear, but we have to win every game. That’s the mentality Manchester United needs.”
“Maybe I can’t keep every player happy in every game, but everyone is going to add minutes if they perform well, and that’s quite clear. We need everyone because we have a lot of games to cover. We have a lot of things ahead of us. Beyond the World Cup in Qatar, we have to play the Premier League, the Europa League and the cups in England.”
“It can look like this. The team is improving, but we know that substitutes can come in at any time. You need more than 11 players to be successful. We have a very good bench and, when the subs come on, they always make their contribution. That’s what we expect, but I also know that the substitutes are going to have a chance to start.”
“Again, it’s hard for me to talk about the past, but I see that Marcus is happy now. We can still improve some phases of his game, and we have been working very hard to do that these last few months. He likes to train, and he wants to transfer everything he’s learned to the court. He comes here every day and really enjoys what he does. He has a very positive vibe and, if he puts all those things together with the game and what he still needs to improve, I think he’s going to be able to contribute more to the team.”
“Cristiano Ronaldo started against Brentford. [That was the last time I picked him]but he’s ready to come on from the start against Real Sociedad, yes.”