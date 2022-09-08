Goal and Highlights: Manchester United 0-1 Real Sociedad in Europa League 2022 | 09/08/2022

Cristiano’s cross, but no one appears to finish the ball.

Freud’s cross, but Cristiano fails to get his shot on target.

Sancho failed to finish correctly and missed a clear shot.

Casemiro’s shot and Remiro ends up preventing the ball from going in.

Elanga’s powerful shot, but the ball goes wide.

Real Sociedad substitution. Cho replaces Silva.

Goal, goal, goal for Real Sociedad! Mendes sends a Lethal shot against the post that de Gea can’t save.

Penalty for Real Sociedad! A handball inside the area is flagged.

Sorloth’s cannon shot, but the latter fails to hit the ball correctly.

Changes for both teams. For Manchester, Martinez and Fernandes came on for Eriksen and Dalot. Real Sociedad brought in Sadiq for Sorloth.

The action resumes for the second half.

At the end of the first half, the game remains tied at 0-0.

McGuire covers the ball well, preventing Real Sociedad from creating danger.

Goal… Is Cancelled! Manchester United took the lead with a Lethal header, but it was offside.

A back-and-forth encounter, both teams are looking to open the scoring.

Ericksen’s service is looking for Cristiano, but the latter fails to control.

Close! Cristiano was arriving in the area, ready to shoot, but the visiting defense got right in front of him.

Savic was looking to create danger in the United box, but failed to reach the ball.

The meeting begins after a minute of silence for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Remiro, Gorosabel, Pacheco, Elustondo, Munoz, Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino, Kubo, D Silva, Umar.

De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Eriksen, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Elanga, Ronaldo.

Both teams are already on the field warming up prior to the start of the match.

Manchester United are already inside the Old Trafford, Tonight they will be looking for a great debut.

Real Sociedad have already arrived at Manchester United’s stadium and will be looking to get off on the right foot in the Europa League.

Prior to this match it was announced that Juan MAta will no longer play for United, the player has already joined Galatasaray.

For the first time this season, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro will start for Manchester United.

Erik Ten Hag has lost 8 out of 20 home games, so they will be going all out to avoid any more defeats.

We’re back for a minute-by-minute coverage of the Manchester United-Real Sociedad match. We will shortly share with you the most important information, as well as the confirmed lineups.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester United vs Real Sociedad live, as well as the latest information from the Old Trafford Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL’s minute-by-minute live online coverage.

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium located in Manchester, United Kingdom. The stadium has capacity for 74,879 people.