Goal Against Barcelona Could Kickstart Robin Gosens’ Inter Career Like Christian Eriksen’s Free Kick Against AC Milan, Italian Media Suggest

Wingback Robin Gosens’s goal against Barcelona in the Champions League could do what Christian Eriksen’s free kick against AC Milan in 2021 did for the Dane.

This according to Itoday’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, who compares the two players’ respective situations at the Nerazzurri.

Eriksen was forced to leave Inter last summer due to health reasons, but he left as a Scudetto winner, having been a key man in midfield on the way to the title.

The Dane’s situation at the club was not always so positive, however, as in his first twelve months he had been in and out of the team without ever truly looking like he had a big role.

However, a good performance in the Coppa Italia against the Rossoneri seemed to mark the beginning of a turnaround for Eriksen.

The current Manchester United and former Ajax, Tottenham Hotspur, and Brentford midfielder sealed the performance by scoring the winner with an excellently-struck free kick.

After that, Eriksen never seemed to look back, as he was a regular in the midfield trio under Antonio Conte from January onwards.

Gosens has found himself in a similar situation to the one Eriksen had been in at that point in some respects.

The 28-year-old was nothing more than a backup to the in-form Ivan Perisic last season after being signed from Atalanta, and then was widely expected to take over from the Croat on a permanent basis from the start of the current campaign onwards .

However, Gosens has found himself behind Federico Dimarco in the pecking order recently.

However, there has never been any doubt about the qualities that the German can offer.

Gosens showed exactly how effective he can be with his performance from the bench and his run and goal to help power the Nerazzurri to a 3-3 draw against the Blaugranas during the week.

Now, there is a feeling that Gosens has earned some more trust than he’s had in recent weeks from Coach Simone Inzaghi.

From here, the former Atalanta wingback could very well do what Eriksen had done eighteen months ago, and grab his opportunities to finally cement the place in the starting Eleven that he’d always expected to take.