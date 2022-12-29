Goal achieved: Family becomes new homeowners

With the snow melting and with temperatures slightly higher, a cool evening breeze welcomed Amanda and Kevin Windsor, along with their 10-year-old daughter, Madison, into their new house on 1323 Gordon Court in Jefferson City.

In a ceremony Wednesday officially designating them as owners of the property, the Windsor family marked the final phase of River City Habitat for Humanity’s Homeownership Program by receiving the keys to their brand new house — a four-bedroom, two-bath, ranch- style home.

Friends, volunteers, construction crews and community members — most of them contributing to the construction of the house in one way or another — joined for an evening of celebration.

“I’m very proud to see Kevin and Amanda when they first applied for the program and see all that they have done and grown and worked so hard for this house,” said Susan Cook-Williams, executive director of River City Habitat for Humanity .

Around 5 pm, the new house at Gordon Court was starting to fill up — 10, 20, 30, nearly 40 people came into the house. Adults mingled in the living room while children went off exploring. Refreshments were offered in the kitchen.

To qualify for the program, applicants must meet three criteria: they must demonstrate a housing need; have the ability to repay a mortgage; and display a willingness to partner with Habitat through various means, including sweat equity and participation in homeownership classes. Completion of the program can take anywhere from 12-18 months, and even longer, according to Habitat.

For Amanda and Kevin, it took a little more than 18 months. The amount of sweat equity they contributed reached nearly 550 hours.

“It’s been quite the experience,” Amanda said.

Craig Schulte, part of River City’s construction team, offered his congratulations to the Windsor family.

“I’m proud of you two because I’ve seen you in numerous jobs,” Schulte said to Kevin and Amanda, referring to the different jobs they had to undertake as part of the program.

After being showered with gifts — quilts, toiletries, a vacuum cleaner, books, among others — Amanda addressed the crowd to say a few words. But it was hard to hide her emotions.

“I’m a little bit overwhelmed at the amount of people that showed up,” she said, as Madison reached up and wiped a tear off her cheek. “I’m grateful for the gifts and the opportunity to speak to you all.”

Prior to her speech, Cook-Williams revealed that Amanda told her she was worried no more than two people would show up. Cook-Williams said that giving these types of speeches, after so many hurdles that they had to overcome, can sometimes present a challenge.

“There’s a portion of the program where they get to speak and say what it means to them,” Cook-Williams said. “A lot of them get tongue-tied. There’s usually some tears. But it always means something to hear in their words what it really means to them to have a home.”

Amanda said she plans on going back to school at some point and extend her education — perhaps in the medical field, she said.

The construction of the Gordon Court house marks the fourth this year for River City.



