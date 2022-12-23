GOAL Academy High School Transforming the Face of Education – Canon City Daily Record

GOAL High School was recently recognized by Microsoft for its commitment to education transformation and consequently became part of the 2022-2023 Showcase School program cohort. GOAL High School provides both inspiration and motivation to all schools to pursue and experience the future of digital transformation in education.

GOAL joins an exclusive global community of K-12 schools Harnessing digital Transformation to create Immersive and inclusive experiences that inspire Lifelong learning and Empower students to achieve more.

Leveraging Microsoft’s Education Transformation Framework to drive a culture of learning, innovation, and continuous improvement, Showcase Schools work hard to promote vision and innovation in teaching, learning, and assessment, an increased focus on future-ready skills, and the adoption of a growth Mindset among staff, educators, and students.

GOAL has had the privilege of being a Microsoft Showcase School for the past several years, yet even still, are deeply and humbly honored for such a distinction. GOAL has diligently put forth its best foot to give students a learning experience unlike any other. Constantly striving for bigger and better opportunities despite adversity and leading the new wave of education. Despite all this, the GOAL leadership and staff refuse to rest on their laurels and will do everything possible to continue to grow and participate in the Transformation process, with the expertise and support of Microsoft.

The global Microsoft Showcase School community comes together as a group to tackle challenges, celebrate successes, share learnings, and try new solutions in a vibrant online community through Microsoft Teams. As schools in the program continue their education transformation journey, they are supported by Microsoft, their partners, and each other.

Slattery earns degree from CSC

Chadron State College’s combined undergraduate and graduate winter commencement exercises were canceled Dec. 16, due to heavy snowfall and high winds. The list of candidates includes summer graduates and consists of 71 names for Master’s degrees and for 108 bachelor’s degrees. Students who wish to, are invited to walk in the May ceremony.

Christina Slattery of Cañon City earned a Bachelor of Arts.

Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. More than 2,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State.