Go see some art this weekend. Here are 5 exhibits and performances worth seeing while you still can

The good news is there’s a lot of great art in Houston right now. The bad news is it won’t be around forever. Most of the thought-provoking work created by Texas-based or visiting artists has an expiration date. All the more reason to get out and get inspired while you can — and, the weather is good.

Here are five current exhibitions and performances that should top your must-see list. Some are free, others require a plane ticket, and they’re all worth a good long look.

‘Troy Montes Michie: Rock of Eye’ at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

Troy Montes Michie is an El Paso native, artist and a bit of a clotheshorse. Specifically, he loves a Zoot suit. His first Solo exhibition, “Rock of Eye,” at Contemporary Arts Museum, Houston is an Homage in sculpture, collage, painting and drawing form.

The notion of how clothing can mark a body informed Montes Michie’s work, which made its debut at the Californian African-American Museum in Collaboration with the Rivers Institute for Contemporary Art & Thought, before arriving at CAMH. His fascination with fashion considers how society perceives certain groups by what they wear. And how, for queer men or men of color, a Zoot suit can be the difference between invisibility and hyper-visibility.

In “Rock of Eye,” lines perform two functions. Architecturally, they fold to create structure and wearable art. Stanchions throughout the exhibit and those Vogue sewing patterns beneath visitors’ feet illustrate borders and boundaries — you have to cross them to get the full picture.

‘Urban Impressions: Experiencing the Global Contemporary Metropolis’ at Rice University Moody Center for the Arts

What does it mean to live in a city today? That is the question Frauke V. Josenhans, curator for the Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University, challenged 15 artists to answer with “Urban Impressions: Experiencing the Global Contemporary Metropolis,” an exhibition on view through mid-December.

New media artist Mary Flanagan looked past the here and now to consider what the next 50, 100 or 200 years will be like. “Metaphysical Reclamations: The Metropolis Project” (2022) is a time-based media installation that uses two video projectors, two screens and oil on canvas to illustrate an artificial-intelligence-generated future.

“Perhaps AI is a better imaginer,” Flanagan said. “I wanted to use AI to imagine a future city and to imagine a sustainable future.”

She rendered more than 100,000 images using Google Mesh. They flash in rapid succession next to a student’s response to her installation; at one point, a SpongeBob SquarePants sequence appears next to Shanghai covered in vines. “I’m skeptical of utopia, but I’m not a dystopic thinker,” Flanagan said.

‘Samuel Fosso: African Spirits’ at the Menil Collection

An exhibit inside the Menil by Cameroon-born photographer Samuel Fosso elevates the selfie into an art form. In “African Spirits,” the artist reimagines himself as prominent leaders from Black Liberation movements during the 20th century.

The series of 14 gelatin, silver prints are on view at the museum through Jan. 15, 2023 in conjunction with FotoFest 2022. Fosso’s auto-portraits Capture more than the person, however significant. They time-stamp a certain transcendence.

There are 13 subjects in total — Martin Luther King Jr. appears twice. Others include Muhammad Ali, Angela Davis, Miles Davis, Malcolm X, Nelson Mandela, Tommie Smith, Aimé Césaire, Patrice Lumumba, Kwame Nkrumah, Haile Selassie and Leopold Sedar Senghor. Collectively, the images connect the struggle for social justice and civil rights in America and Africa.

“These are life Transforming moment when (the subjects) became who we now know them as,” says Menil curator of collections Paul R. Davis.

‘Angels Listening: An Interactive Cathartic Performance’ at Venice Biennale 2022 (pictured above)



The last time that Alison de Lima Greene, curator of modern and contemporary art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, recalls a Texas artist’s participation in the Biennale was 1964. “Robert Rauschenberg, he absolutely stunned the world,” Greene says.

Before this year, women had far less presence than men. The theme of the Biennale’s 59th International Art Exhibition is “The Milk of Dreams,” based on a book of the same name by author and surrealist painter Leonara Carrington, and curated by Cecilia Alemani. And two women were awarded the Golden Lion in April: Sonia Boyce, Britain, for “Best National Participation” and Simone Leigh, USA, for “Best Participant in the International Exhibition.”

Rachel Lee Hovnanian’s “Angels Listening” is a performative installation that is at once meditative and immersive. Inside, guests walk among the seven large-scale Angels whose mouths have been covered. Their marked silence encourages the viewer to contemplate their innermost thoughts without fear of judgment. Afterwards, visitors approach either side of a central confessional, take a ribbon and are instructed to write down something they feel they cannot, or could not, say. The Anonymous messages are dropped into a box and later attached to blankets on display in the adjacent lawn. The final steps are to ring an Awakening bell and venture back into the garden for reflection, where thousands of unspoken thoughts cover dozens of “listening blankets.”

“People need to be able to say… whatever,” Hovnanian explains. “Art should evoke emotion, good and bad.”

‘Plumshuga: The Rise of Lauren Anderson’ at Stages

Stages’ new work, “Plumshuga: The Rise of Lauren Anderson” written by Deborah DEEP Mouton and co-directed by Mouton and Eboni Bell Darcy, tells an essential story in the Houston arts landscape — and the world, for that matter. It debuted Oct. 7 and runs through Nov. 13.

“Plumshuga” is Anderson’s life beautifully told with spoken word, music and theater, spanning her childhood attending school in Third Ward to her Ascension as principal dancer for the Houston Ballet. It’s choreographed by Houston Ballet’s Stanton Welch and Urban Souls Dance Company’s Harrison Guy.

The production, which Mouton calls a “choreopoem,” doesn’t sugarcoat. Instead, it delves into Anderson’s tumultuous relationships, drug addiction and self-esteem issues. It’s an uncomfortable story for those with Fantasies of how perfect Ballerinas should be.

Anderson’s story is about the humanity in all of us.

“I’m really grateful for the help that was given to me, and I just started to realize a lot of things about myself. I know my story may help somebody,” Anderson says.

