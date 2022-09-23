Go On A Two-Part Family Outing In North Carolina

Are you ready for your next family-friendly adventure? If you are, we have a great day planned out for you! This two-part family outing in North Carolina involves the great outdoors, fresh air, and plenty of animals. And it’s a day that both children and adults will enjoy.

The first stop on this two-part family-friendly adventure is a farm that has fresh produce, an ice cream shop, and attractions and activities everyone can enjoy. In fact, there are 40 activities and attractions at Patterson Farm! Among the fun things you can do here are corn hole, a cow barrel train ride, a playground, tether ball, and a sand pit. If you and the kids love animals (and who doesn't?), there's a whole barnyard complete with the most adorable farm animals! Best of all, you can have fun feeding some of the animals that call Patterson Farm home. Once you're done with Patterson Farm, part two of this two-part family outing takes us three miles down the road to Lazy 5 Ranch. Here you will find a drive-thru safari and exhibits that feature over 750 animals from six continents. Among the animals you'll discover here are antelopes, giraffes, zebras, red kangaroos, camels, ring-tail lemurs, and javelinas. It's quite an extraordinary collection of animals from around the globe. You'll have quite an unforgettable Adventure here at Lazy 5 Ranch!

Are you ready to head out on this two-part family outing in North Carolina? In the comments, let us know if you’ve visited either place. Looking for other things to do together as a family? Then you should check out these family-friendly hikes in North Carolina.