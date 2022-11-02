Go Metro to LAFC playing for the Major League Soccer title and USC football on Saturday

Due to @uscfb‘s game on Saturday, alternative parking and transportation measures will be in place and enforced. There will be no parking spaces available in or around @BancStadium. For @metrolosangeles, @Uberand parking/shuttle options visit https://t.co/1h3sxnyvYx. — LAFC (@LAFC) November 1, 2022

LAFC plays Philadelphia for all the MLS marbles on Saturday at 1 pm at Banc of California Stadium and USC hosts Cal at 7:30 pm at the Coliseum. Due to the USC game, parking will be extremely limited for the MLS Cup in the afternoon.

We highly recommend leaving for the LAFC game early as big crowds are expected — we don’t want anyone to miss one millisecond of LAFC Rolling to glory.

Fans heading to Banc of California Stadium or the LA Coliseum can use the Metro E Line (Expo) and exit Expo Park/USC, or take the Metro J Line (Silver) and exit at 37th St/USC Station. Download the Transit app to plan your trip. Our rail and Busway system map is above.

Fans can park at the following Park & ​​Ride lots to connect to the E Line (Expo):

Fans can park at the following Park & ​​Ride lots to connect to the J Line (Silver):

There is also on-street parking and private parking lots near many Metro stations, especially in downtown LA

The following Metro Bus lines have stops near Banc of California Stadium:

A Metro Bike Share station is also available nearby Banc of California Stadium’s Southwest stadium entrance and is accessible via the entrance on Martin Luther King Jr. Bl and Hoover St. 1-Ride Metro Bike Passes are just $1.75 for each 30 minutes and can be purchasedonlinethrough theMetro Bike Share appor atany Metro Bike Share Kiosk.

Bike share Riders are reminded never to leave their Metro Bikes unattended while a trip is open and to always dock Metro Bikes at a station to end their trips. Fees and fines up to $2500 will accrue for improperly docked or missing Metro Bikes.



Pay Before You Board Save time and skip the line! Download the TAP App or load your TAP card with round-trip fare before the game and avoid long lines at TAP vending machines after the game Round Trip or Day Pass – $3.50 (includes transfers to other Metro lines for up to 2 hours to complete a one-way trip) Tap Your Card on the Turnstile or Validator When Boarding or Transferring. Use one TAP card per person only. TAP cards cannot be shared; each person must have their own TAP card

While on board Help us keep our buses and trains clean — please no eating or drinking while in stations or on board buses and trains.

Safety Face masks are recommended but not required.

Obey all traffic signals and instructions from Metro staff. Look both ways before crossing the tracks and street. Stand back from the edge of the train platforms and curbs at bus stops. The LA Metro Transit Watch app is a quick way to connect to Metro Security 24/7. The app is available in the App Store and Google Play. Safety issues can also be reported by calling 888.950.SAFE. In an emergency call 911.

