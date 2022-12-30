Go beyond the stage at Center for the Performing Arts

Catch Boney James on the next JazzTalk

As the Center looks forward to presenting smooth jazz saxophonist Boney James at the Palladium on Feb. 18, you might have questions, such as “How did he launch a professional music career while still a teenager?” and “Is that his given name?” (spoiler alert: it’s not!).

For answers to these and other queries, come to the next Episode of JazzTalk at 7 pm Tuesday, Jan. 10. JazzTalk is the Center’s online music interview series. James will spill the bones live with host Todd Williams, himself a saxophonist who has toured nationally with the likes of Wynton Marsalis and now leads jazz-related activities at Indiana Wesleyan University.

Register now to watch the conversation via Zoom. It’s free, and you can even submit your own questions.

How to take pictures of music

Indianapolis-based photographer Mark Sheldon travels the country shooting photos at major jazz festivals, obscure Southern blues joints and all points in between. His work has been published in DownBeat, Rolling Stone, The New York Times and countless other national publications. When not traveling, he’s an active chronicler and supporter of the Indy jazz scene, and he’s often spotted behind a camera at Palladium concerts, shooting pix for NUVO and other outlets.

So how do you get a gig like that? Find out Tuesday, Jan. 24, when Sheldon shares his personal story and his favorite images and anecdotes for Luminaries, the Center’s weekday arts speaker series. The 2 pm event includes light refreshments, and you can get your tickets here.

Kids’ show sold out, but more to come

The Jan. 7 events Animals of the North Pole with Silly Safaris is sold out, but the Saturday morning Faegre Drinker Peanut Butter & Jam series for children has a great schedule of events as the new year continues, starting with two Feb. 25 shows featuring the lifelike Feller Express Dinosaurs.

If you and your kids can’t wait that long to be amazed and entertained, you might consider catching a quirky adaptation of the classic tale The Ugly Duckling by the British theater group Tutti Frutti, part of the Center’s Old Town Family Series. Performances are set for 11 am and 1:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 28. at the Tarkington. Tickets are here, starting at just $15.

Introducing a new staff member

Folks attending the Center’s education and enrichment programs – Palladium Bookies, Ukulele Classes, Faegre Drinker Peanut Butter & Jam, to name a few – may have noticed a friendly new face facilitating their visit.

Meet Kristen Bales, the new Education Associate assisting Julia Shildmyer, the Center’s Director of Education & Community Engagement.

Bales comes to the job with plenty of showbiz street cred and experience in music outreach. She holds a Music Business degree from Anderson University with a concentration in Vocal Performance. In her spare time, she is a singer-songwriter and recording artist who has toured nationally and been a presence on the Indiana music scene for the past decade, currently as leader of her own indie rock band and a private instructor of guitar, vocals and keyboard. She has previously worked as a show director for School of Rock, a music director for Northview Church and a booking agent in Nashville, Tenn.