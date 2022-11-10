GNWT Releases recommendations from arts funding review

The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) has released the Arts Program Review Report, marking the completion of the first key action item of the Northwest Territories (NWT) Arts Strategy.

The report assesses arts funding programs across the GNWT, identifies areas of strength and weakness, and provides recommendations on how to improve arts programs and services to better serve NWT residents.

The program review included:

Arts Organizations Operating Funding

Support for Northern Performers Funding

NWT Arts Council Grant

NWT Arts Program

Regional Arts and Crafts Funding

Support to Entrepreneurs and Economic Development (SEED) funding accessible to the arts sector

The recommendations from the review are to:

Update departmental mandates and goals with respect to supporting the arts to be more clearly stated.

Develop a performance measurement framework to monitor and gauge program effectiveness and how departmental goals are being addressed.

Create resources and tools to help communicate with and guide applicants through program application processes and between departments.

Improve application processes by introducing multi-year funding agreements, providing additional support to artists to remove barriers when applying, and updating funding distribution timelines to better suit artists’ needs.

Findings and recommendations from the review will help the GNWT to prioritize its next steps and investments. A multi-year plan will be developed and released to the public based on the recommendations and the Strategy.

Quote(s)

“The release of this review is a step towards further supporting a vibrant, sustainable creative sector in the NWT that attains its full social, cultural, and economic potential by enriching community life and fostering growth for artists and art.”

– RJ Simpson, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment

“NWT’s creative sector provides important economic opportunities for Residents across our territory. These recommendations will direct and strengthen the programs and services that support NWT artists in their professional endeavors, and ultimately strengthen and grow a Stronger creative economy for our territory.”

– Caroline Wawzonek, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Quick facts

The recommendations developed are based on a review of departmental mandates, policies, guidelines, budget allocation, communication materials, a jurisdictional scan consultation with GNWT representatives, and NWT artists and arts organizations. These recommendations will help the GNWT to prioritize its next steps in the Strategy.

Any additional funding required to undertake actions arising from the recommendations from the review will be requested through the business planning process.

Related links

For media requests, please contact:

Briony Grabke

Manager, Public Affairs and Communications

Department of Education, Culture and Employment

Government of the Northwest Territories

[email protected]

867-767-9352 Ext. 71073

Drew Williams

Director, Strategic Communications

Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Government of the Northwest Territories

[email protected]

867-767-9202 Ext. 63037