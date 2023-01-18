GNTC Announces Finalists For 2023 GOAL Award

Alexander Orebaugh Cayla Pemberton Claudine Iskander Fish Venteicher



Four Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students have been selected as the college’s Finalists for the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL), according to Trish Wiggins, Coordinator for the college’s GOAL program.

Listed are students chosen as Finalists for the GOAL award showing (from left) the student’s name, program of study, GNTC campus and nominating instructor:

· Claudine Iskander, Cybersecurity, Floyd County Campus, Rocky Spurlock

· Alexander Orebaugh, Healthcare Management, Floyd County Campus, Brittany Cochran

· Cayla Pemberton, Automotive Technology, Walker County Campus, Troy Peco

· Kala Venteicher, Marketing, Floyd County Campus, Mark Upton

GOAL, a statewide program of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), honors Excellence in academics and leadership among the state’s technical college students. GOAL winners are selected at each of the state’s 22 technical colleges.

“The students Nominated for the GOAL Student of the Year are some of the best students GNTC has to offer,” Ms. Wiggins said. “These four Finalists exemplify what it means to be a successful technical education student.”

According to Ms. Wiggins, a screening committee of administrators at GNTC selected the four Finalists from students Nominated by their instructors.

The four Finalists will advance to a second round of judging with the Rome Floyd Chamber. A panel of business, civic and industry leaders from the community will interview and evaluate the students and select one to be the college’s 2023 GOAL winner.

“I am excited to see them in the next round of interviews,” Ms. Wiggins said.

The student judged most outstanding will be announced at the GOAL and Rick Perkins Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Rome. The event is hosted by GNTC, the Rome Floyd Chamber and the Seven Hills Rotary Club.

All college GOAL winners will compete in regional judging, which will include students from the other TCSG colleges. Three Finalists from the region will be named and will compete in the state GOAL competition.

The state GOAL Winner becomes the student Ambassador for the Technical College System of Georgia. They will make many public appearances throughout the year, including addresses to the Georgia General Assembly, the Governor and other TCSG functions.

Kia Motors, statewide corporate sponsor of the GOAL program, is awarding a new automobile to the state GOAL winner.