GMC Invitational boys soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 19

Junior Aidan Collins and sophomore Kieran Barlow had two goals apiece to lead second-seeded Spotswood to a 5-0 win over seventh-seeded Highland Park in the quarterfinal round of the GMC Invitational in Spotswood.

Junior Austin Scher had a goal and an assist for Spotswood (9-6-1), which has won three of its last four matches. Senior Maks Mroz and sophomore Cooper Day had an assist each while senior keeper Aiden Scher made four saves.

Sophomore goalie Seamus MacKinnon came up with six saves for Highland Park (11-5), which lost for the first time in seven games.

North Plainfield 3, Wardlaw-Hartridge 1

Junior Keven Romero Paredes tallied two goals to help lift third-seeded North Plainfield to a 3-1 win over sixth-seeded Wardlaw-Hartridge in North Plainfield.

Junior David Gallegos Santibanez scored as well while sophomore Peter Rios had two assists for North Plainfield (8-9). Senior Job Ferrel chipped in with an assist and senior keeper Kavin Cerda finished with six saves.

Freshman Sevastian Castillo scored for Wardlaw-Hartridge (10-5) off an assist from junior Amandeep Bahia. Sophomore goalie Cian Nicholls had 13 saves.

Carteret 8, Middlesex 1

Junior Ranveer Singh and freshman Anthony Bautista each had two goals to pace fourth-seeded Carteret to an 8-1 win over fifth-seeded Middlesex in Carteret.

Juniors Nilsson Rivera and Luis Nicolas and sophomore Justin Fuentes had a goal and an assist for Carteret (8-10) and senior Pavel Sanchez scored as well. Senior keeper Austin Sandoval made 10 saves.

Senior Steve Limaymanta scored for Middlesex (12-6) and senior goalie Joseph Caruso had eight saves.

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

As always, please report scores to njschoolsports.com. Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.