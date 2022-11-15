GMC boys soccer all-stars, 2022
Greater Middlesex Conference All-Stars, 2022
NOTE: These teams were selected by the Greater Middlesex Conference.
ALL-GMC
- Vincent Tribianni, Old Bridge
- Joseph Juarez, New Brunswick
- Jaden Blount, Piscataway
- Jakub Cielak, St. Joseph’s
- Rohan Castillo, South Plainfield
- John Kovalchuk, Sayreville
- Jayden Jackson, Edison
- Jaden Lu, Monroe
- Deandre Lewis, Old Bridge
- I survived Fugon, South River
- Joseph Carbone, East Brunswick
- Joan Sosa, Perth Amboy
- Kaston Chen, JP Stevens
- Nate Lipton, Monroe
- Alejandro Baibor Mayorga, Piscataway
- Stephen Deak, Old Bridge
- Ajit Mallavarapu, JP Stevens
- Christopher Guallpa, JFK
Coach of the Year: Amanda Cobb, South River
RED DIVISION
- Aidan Chang, South Brunswick
- Joseph Juarez, New Brunswick
- Greg Cruz, New Brunswick
- Jaciel Gonzalez, New Brunswick
- Aashray Shetty, North Brunswick
- Jakub Cielak, St. Joseph’s
- Giancarlos Garay, St. Joseph’s
- Joseph Carbone, East Brunswick
- Ryan Berg, East Brunswick
- Nathan Lopez, East Brunswick
- Diego Galindo, Monroe
- Nate Lipton, Monroe
- Jaden Lu, Monroe
- Justin Graham, Monroe
- Vincent Tribianni, Old Bridge
- Deandre Lewis, Old Bridge
- Donovan Battle, Old Bridge
- Stephen Deak, Old Bridge
Coach of the Year: Chris McGrath, Old Bridge
Sportsmanship: South Brunswick
WHITE DIVISION
- Marc Wolter, Woodbridge
- Marco DaSilva, Woodbridge
- Jayden Jackson, Edison
- Isaiah Charles, Edison
- Jaden Blount, Piscataway
- Alejandro Baibor Mayorga, Piscataway
- Marcus Rodrigues, Colonia
- Matthew Teixeira, Colonia
- Joan Sosa, Perth Amboy
- Diego Alegria, Perth Amboy
- Logan Degaona, Perth Amboy
- Ajit Mallavarapu, JP Stevens
- I Hate Salia, JP Stevens
- Kaston Chen, JP Stevens
- John Kovalchuk, Sayreville
- Kofi Darbo, Sayreville
- Victor Osei-Mensah, Sayreville
- Eric Sadlocha, Sayreville
Coach of the Year: Anthony Clarke, Woodbridge
Sportsmanship: Cologne
BLUE DIVISION
- Christopher Guallpa, JFK
- Keven Romero, North Plainfield
- Nilsson Rivera, Carteret
- Anthony Bautista, Carteret
- I survived Fugon, South River
- Matthew Marques, South River
- Xavier Tapia, South River
- Pablo Yerly Melgaredo, South River
- Eitan Berenfeld, Metuchen
- Jake Chinchar, Metuchen
- Antoni Zanieki, Metuchen
- Kieran Barlow, Spotswood
- Austin Scher, Spotswood
- Aiden Scher, Spotswood
- Jason Garwood, South Plainfield
- Rohan Castillo, South Plainfield
- Bryan Bonilla, South Plainfield
- Carlos Bedoya Cuellar, South Plainfield
Coach of the Year: Amanda Cobb, South River
Sportsmanship: John F. Kennedy
GOLD DIVISION
- Jack Zink, Calvary Christian
- AJ Mecke, Calvary Christian
- Kyle Durken, Calvary Christian
- Amandeep Bahia, Wardlaw-Hartridge
- Matthew Faust, Wardlaw-Hartridge
- Gyrord Gregoire, Wardlaw-Hartridge
- Adam Eisdorfer, Wardlaw-Hartridge
- Brandon Johnson, Timothy Christian
- Ishan Shrestha, Timothy Christian
- Ron Popov, Timothy Christian
- Gabriel Tacco, Middlesex
- Michael Mera, Middlesex
- Andres Tobar, Middlesex
- Chris Moreno, Middlesex
- Sam Ruggerio, Highland Park
- Michael Volpert, Highland Park
- Luis Lopez, Highland Park
- Jared Paelez, East Brunswick Magnet
Coach Of The Year: Jason Montesinos, Wardlaw-Hartridge
Sportsmanship: Highland Park
SILVER DIVISION
- Gianmarco Perez-Gomez, Somerset Tech
- Mohammad Ishash, Dunellen
- Corbin Evans, Dunellen
- Luis Bamacca, Dunellen
- Angel Barillas, South Amboy
- Wimmer Willeda, South Amboy
- Ben Smith, South Amboy
- Erick Ramos, Piscataway Magnet
- Sukhjot Ratainda, Piscataway Magnet
- Vicents Godinez de Jesus, Piscataway Magnet
- Maynor Gutierrez, Piscataway Magnet
- Allan Xehula, Piscataway Magnet
- Julian Counterman, Edison Academy
- Paranjal Patil, Edison Academy
- Adithya Daga, Edison Academy
- Andrew Surgan, Woodbridge Academy
- Mahir Dhoka, Woodbridge Academy
- Sujal Dhoka, Woodbridge Academy
Coach Of The Year: Mike O’Boyle, Piscataway Magnet
Sportsmanship: Perth Amboy Magnet
The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Lauren Knego covers boys soccer and may be reached at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @LaurenKnego.
Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.