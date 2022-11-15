GMC boys soccer all-stars, 2022

Greater Middlesex Conference All-Stars, 2022

NOTE: These teams were selected by the Greater Middlesex Conference.

ALL-GMC

Vincent Tribianni, Old Bridge

Joseph Juarez, New Brunswick

Jaden Blount, Piscataway

Jakub Cielak, St. Joseph’s

Rohan Castillo, South Plainfield

John Kovalchuk, Sayreville

Jayden Jackson, Edison

Jaden Lu, Monroe

Deandre Lewis, Old Bridge

I survived Fugon, South River

Joseph Carbone, East Brunswick

Joan Sosa, Perth Amboy

Kaston Chen, JP Stevens

Nate Lipton, Monroe

Alejandro Baibor Mayorga, Piscataway

Stephen Deak, Old Bridge

Ajit Mallavarapu, JP Stevens

Christopher Guallpa, JFK

Coach of the Year: Amanda Cobb, South River

Nate Lipton (17) of Monroe during the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 4 Final between Monroe and Freehold Township at Freehold Township High School in Freehold Township, NJ on November 5, 2022.Richard O’Donnell | For NJ Advan

RED DIVISION

Aidan Chang, South Brunswick

Joseph Juarez, New Brunswick

Greg Cruz, New Brunswick

Jaciel Gonzalez, New Brunswick

Aashray Shetty, North Brunswick

Jakub Cielak, St. Joseph’s

Giancarlos Garay, St. Joseph’s

Joseph Carbone, East Brunswick

Ryan Berg, East Brunswick

Nathan Lopez, East Brunswick

Diego Galindo, Monroe

Nate Lipton, Monroe

Jaden Lu, Monroe

Justin Graham, Monroe

Vincent Tribianni, Old Bridge

Deandre Lewis, Old Bridge

Donovan Battle, Old Bridge

Stephen Deak, Old Bridge

Coach of the Year: Chris McGrath, Old Bridge

Sportsmanship: South Brunswick

Jaciel Gonzalez of New Brunswick (10) hits a header as Madden Toedtman of Montgomery (25) defends during the NJSIAA Central, Group 4, 1st round boys soccer match in New Brunswick on Thursday, October 27, 2022.John Jones | For NJ Advance Media

WHITE DIVISION

Marc Wolter, Woodbridge

Marco DaSilva, Woodbridge

Jayden Jackson, Edison

Isaiah Charles, Edison

Jaden Blount, Piscataway

Alejandro Baibor Mayorga, Piscataway

Marcus Rodrigues, Colonia

Matthew Teixeira, Colonia

Joan Sosa, Perth Amboy

Diego Alegria, Perth Amboy

Logan Degaona, Perth Amboy

Ajit Mallavarapu, JP Stevens

I Hate Salia, JP Stevens

Kaston Chen, JP Stevens

John Kovalchuk, Sayreville

Kofi Darbo, Sayreville

Victor Osei-Mensah, Sayreville

Eric Sadlocha, Sayreville

Coach of the Year: Anthony Clarke, Woodbridge

Sportsmanship: Cologne

Rohan Castillo (14) of South Plainfield tries to send a shot on goal between Colonia’s Chris Kosciarz (15) and Adam Elsayed (19) during the NJSIAA North 2, Group 3boys soccer semifinal between South Plainfield and Colonia at South Palinfield PAL in South Plainfield , NJ on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.Scott Faytok | NJ Advance Media

BLUE DIVISION

Christopher Guallpa, JFK

Keven Romero, North Plainfield

Nilsson Rivera, Carteret

Anthony Bautista, Carteret

I survived Fugon, South River

Matthew Marques, South River

Xavier Tapia, South River

Pablo Yerly Melgaredo, South River

Eitan Berenfeld, Metuchen

Jake Chinchar, Metuchen

Antoni Zanieki, Metuchen

Kieran Barlow, Spotswood

Austin Scher, Spotswood

Aiden Scher, Spotswood

Jason Garwood, South Plainfield

Rohan Castillo, South Plainfield

Bryan Bonilla, South Plainfield

Carlos Bedoya Cuellar, South Plainfield

Coach of the Year: Amanda Cobb, South River

Sportsmanship: John F. Kennedy

Kyle Durkin (8) of Calvary Christian moves the ball past Corbin Evans (4) of Dunellen during the boys soccer game at Columbia Park on 10/24/22.Tom Horak | For NJ Advance Media

GOLD DIVISION

Jack Zink, Calvary Christian

AJ Mecke, Calvary Christian

Kyle Durken, Calvary Christian

Amandeep Bahia, Wardlaw-Hartridge

Matthew Faust, Wardlaw-Hartridge

Gyrord Gregoire, Wardlaw-Hartridge

Adam Eisdorfer, Wardlaw-Hartridge

Brandon Johnson, Timothy Christian

Ishan Shrestha, Timothy Christian

Ron Popov, Timothy Christian

Gabriel Tacco, Middlesex

Michael Mera, Middlesex

Andres Tobar, Middlesex

Chris Moreno, Middlesex

Sam Ruggerio, Highland Park

Michael Volpert, Highland Park

Luis Lopez, Highland Park

Jared Paelez, East Brunswick Magnet

Coach Of The Year: Jason Montesinos, Wardlaw-Hartridge

Sportsmanship: Highland Park

Mohammed Ishash (14) of Dunellen fires a shot against Calvary Christian during the boys soccer game at Columbia Park on 10/24/22.Tom Horak | For NJ Advance Media

SILVER DIVISION

Gianmarco Perez-Gomez, Somerset Tech

Mohammad Ishash, Dunellen

Corbin Evans, Dunellen

Luis Bamacca, Dunellen

Angel Barillas, South Amboy

Wimmer Willeda, South Amboy

Ben Smith, South Amboy

Erick Ramos, Piscataway Magnet

Sukhjot Ratainda, Piscataway Magnet

Vicents Godinez de Jesus, Piscataway Magnet

Maynor Gutierrez, Piscataway Magnet

Allan Xehula, Piscataway Magnet

Julian Counterman, Edison Academy

Paranjal Patil, Edison Academy

Adithya Daga, Edison Academy

Andrew Surgan, Woodbridge Academy

Mahir Dhoka, Woodbridge Academy

Sujal Dhoka, Woodbridge Academy

Coach Of The Year: Mike O’Boyle, Piscataway Magnet

Sportsmanship: Perth Amboy Magnet

