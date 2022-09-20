Glow Golf tournament back in full swing – Crookston Times

Sixteen teams participated in The Benedictine Living Community – Crookston’s Glow Golf Tournament on Saturday, September 10th. This annual event, which has become a community favorite, had not taken place since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Cassie Rudie, Benedictine Crookston’s Foundation Development Director says, “We are so happy to be able to host this event again. It was a great night of golf and fundraising and fun was had by all.” The first place team was sponsored by Christianson Honey. Members of that team are pictured left to right in the photo, Ryan Liebl, Josh Fossand, Derek Christianson and Tanner Christianson. The second place team was sponsored by Wendell and Penny Johnson. Members of that team were Dylan Johnson, Tom Johnson, Chris Martin and Denny Martin. And the team taking third place was sponsored by Edward Jones – David Aamoth. Members of that team included Andy Fee, Katie Fee, Sam Melbye and Marley Melbye.

Cassie Rudie noted that this year’s proceeds will be used towards updates and repairs of the elevators on the Benedictine Crookston campus. “There are 2 cable elevators at The Summit Assisted Living and the gearboxes in them are original, from 1950. The electrical controls were updated almost 30 years ago. There are 4 floors at The Summit and to get to the dining room, activities room and other areas in the building, these elevators are a necessity. There is also a service elevator that is located between the Villa and the Summit which is the only means of getting the food carts from the basement, where the kitchen is located, up to the Villa Nursing home. This elevator is also used for the laundry and maintenance carts to be able to access the Villa. This elevator has not been updated in 30 years as well. The elevators truly are an essential part of our campus.”

Rudie also states, “We are so grateful for the support, generosity, sponsorship and participation of those involved in the Glow Golf Tournament. It is so valued and appreciated and the support allows Benedictine Crookston to continue the mission of serving the Elders of our community and region. “