Gloversville girls’ basketball remains optimistic despite slow start

Gloversville’s Angelina Christman, left, shoots as Amsterdam’s Annie Fedullo defends during Thursday’s Foothills Council game at Gloversville High School.

GLOVERSVILLE — Although its season is just three games old, the Gloversville girls’ basketball team is showing signs of improvement.

The Lady Dragons are 0-2 in Foothills Council play and 0-3 overall, but they have been competitive in all three contests.

“We’ve played pretty well in spots, and we’re playing better every day,” Gloversville Coach Emily Parslow said. “We just need to put it all together for four quarters.”

Gloversville opened its season last Friday with a 37-36 loss at Mekeel Christian Academy.

Angelina Christman led the Lady Dragons with 12 points and nine steals, while Zoie Tesi had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Moon Taylor led Mekeel Christian with 15 points, and Alanah Barnhill added nine.

On Monday, Gloversville dropped its Foothills Council opener at Scotia-Glenville by a 51-32 margin, after leading early in the third quarter.

Lucia Bouchard had 14 points for the Lady Dragons, and Tesi collected 10 points and eight rebounds. Shiasia Williams added eight rebounds for Gloversville.

“I thought we’ve done a pretty good job rebounding so far this year,” Parslow said.

In Gloversville’s latest outing, it trailed Amsterdam 25-20 Midway through the third quarter before losing 46-26 to the Lady Rams on Thursday.

Turnovers proved to be a problem once again for the Lady Dragons down the stretch on Thursday.

“We cut down on our turnovers tonight, but we still had way too many,” Parslow said.

Tesi led Gloversville with nine points and 16 rebounds, and Christman added seven points.

“On Monday, we played two good quarters against Scotia-Glenville, and tonight, we played well for 2 1/2 quarters,” Parslow said. “If we can put it together for four quarters, we’ll be in good shape. It’s just a matter of doing it.”

Despite having no Seniors on its roster, Gloversville has a group that includes six returning players.

The returnees include Juniors Albanese, Bouchard, Tesi, Williams and Allie Salvione, as well as Christman, a freshman. Tesi was named Foothills Council Honorable mention last season as a sophomore.

The junior group is one that Parslow has coached in all four of her seasons.

“I’ve been with this group since the beginning. I love this team,” Parslow said. “We’ve been kind of going through it together. We’ve been through a lot.”

Last season, Gloversville went 0-18 in Foothills Council play and 2-18 overall. Both wins came against Mekeel Christian Academy. They were the first victories for the Lady Dragons since 2018. Gloversville lost Arianna Brown and Layla Chapin to graduation.

Three newcomers round out the Gloversville roster. That group includes junior Jacqueline Rattray, sophomore Emily Strauser and freshman Bailey Pierce.

“I have a great group of kids,” Parslow said. “They never give up and they’re working hard to get better every day. That’s all I can ask for as a coach.”

Gloversville is scheduled to host Hudson Falls on Monday at 7 pm