Gloucester County girls soccer for Sept. 27: Clearview Tops Kingsway

Senior Payton Foster scored twice and had an assist to lead Clearview to a 3-1 win over Kingsway in Mullica Hill.

Senior Ava Gaiser scored as well while sophomore Emily Coyle finished with two assists for Clearview (2-4-2). Junior keeper put up 21 saves.

Junior Maddie Hicks scored for Kingsway (5-3) with an assist from junior Hannah Ferris. Junior goalie Ashley Brown made three saves.

Kingsway outshot Clearview 22-5.

Clayton 6, Salem 0

Senior Kacey Marshall produced a hat trick to help pace Clayton to a 6-0 win over Salem in Clayton.

Clayton (4-3) won two of its last three matches and recorded its second shutout.

Salem fell to 3-4.

Woodbury 1, Penns Grove 0

Senior Ellie Allamby’s goal was enough to seal the 1-0 for Woodbury over Penns Grove in Woodbury.

Sophomore Emerald Sills assisted on Allamby’s for Woodbury (3-5) while senior goalie Ryann Storms finished with 21 saves.

Jenifer Lopez-Cruz made 24 saves for Penns Grove (0-8).

Delsea 7, Cumberland 0

Junior Cadence Serrano marked a hat trick while freshman Olivia Capecci tallied a goal and an assist as Delsea stopped Cumberland 7-0 in Franklinville.

Seniors Emily Ambrose, Samantha Benckert and Ava Reardon each scored as well for Delsea (5-1) while senior Jocelyn Rodriguez had three assists.

Sophomore keeper Gianna Capelli put up 34 saves for Cumberland (4-5).

