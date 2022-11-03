Globe Soccer Awards 2022 finalists: Benzema, Haaland, Putellas, Hegerberg…

Whether considering the U17 World Cup, the Copa América, the league or the U20 World Cup, it’s been a rather stunning year for the very talented Linda Caicedo. The Colombian striker has been a star in all the Championships she has played in and she has now achieved a place in the 10 Finalists of the Globe Soccer Awards for the best soccer player of the year award.

Caicedo joins Hegerberg and Putellas

The Colombian striker has some pretty tough competition for the individual prize, which will be awarded on Thursday 17 November 2022. The others in the shortlist are the Spanish pair of Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia PutellasEngland’s Lucy Bronze and Beth Meadthe Brazilian DebinhaNorwegian Ada Hegerberg, Australia’s Sam KerrAmerican Catarina Macario and Argentina’s Yamila Rodríguez.

The voting to define the winner of the award remains open until 11 November. Those interested in voting can do so on the official website of the Globe Soccer Awards. That’s right, even you can just pick your favorite player, even if they’ve not done much.

At the moment, Alexia Putellas is the favorite for the Women’s prize. The decision of the public will be added to the choices of the jury made up of former stars such as Francesco Totti, Iker Casillas, Éric Abidal, Ian Rush, Luis Figo, Antonio Conte, among others.

Haaland, Messi, Ronaldo…

Liverpool’s Colombian Winger Luis Díaz was expected to form part of the Globe Soccer Awards alongside his compatriot Caicedo but injury has kept him out of action and he did not secure enough votes. Instead, other very familiar names, some whose Popularity is greater than their current on-field effectiveness, will await the news, which comes just days prior to the start of the World Cup in Qatar

The Finalists for the Globe Soccer Awards best men’s player 2022 are: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Lionel Messi (PSG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).