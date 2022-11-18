Globe Soccer Awards 2022: All winners including Sergio Ramos

Mo Salah and Sergio Ramos hugged after bumping into each other at the 2022 Globe Soccer Awards ceremony in Dubai this week.

Their meeting came almost four and a half years since they last shared a pitch.

Liverpool forward Salah was famously injured in the 2018 Champions League final after being pulled to the ground by Ramos.

They locked arms again in Dubai but in a much more harmonious manner.

Both Salah and Ramos picked up awards at the event.

Former Real Madrid center-back Ramos, who has been at Paris Saint-Germain since July 2021, was named the Best Defender of All Time.

Meanwhile, Salah picked up an award for being the Tik Tik Fans’ Player of the Year – not to be confused with the Best Men’s Player of the Year prize, which was won by Karim Benzema.

Barcelona star Alexis Putellas was crowned the Best Women’s Player of the Year.

In total, 27 prizes were announced, including five digital award winners.

Globe Soccer Awards 2022 Winners List

Award Winner Tik Tok Fans’ Player of the Year Mo Salah (Liverpool) Best Men’s Player of the Year Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) Best Women’s Player of the Year Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) Best Defender of All Time Sergio Ramos (PSG) Best Men’s Club of the Year Real Madrid Best Women’s Club of the Year Lyon Best Coach of the Year Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) Best Agent of the Year Jorge Mendes Best President of the Year Florentino Perez (Real Madrid) Best Sporting Director of the Year Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara (AC Milan) Power Horse Emerging Player of the Year Victor Osimhen (Naples) CNN Off The Pitch Award Didier Drogba Foundation Best Youth Team of the Year SL Benfica Best Transfer Deal of the Year Rafaela Pimenta (Erling Haaland’s agent) Best Executive of the Year Jose Angel Sanchez (Real Madrid) Executive Career Award Adriano Galliani (AC Milan 1986 – 2017) Player Career Award Romario Player Career Award Zlatan Ibrahimovic Player Career Award Wayne Rooney Coach Career Award Unai Emery Agent Career Award Rene Ramos Best Scout of the Year Juni Calafat (Real Madrid) Best Football Esports Player (Digital) Tuga810 Best Football Social Media Influencer (Digital) Khaby Lame Best Football TikTok Creator (Digital) Alnoufali_7 Best Football Journalist (Digital) Fabrizi o Romano Best Football YouTube Creator (Digital) Zabalive