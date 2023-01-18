Global Soccer Icon Lionel Messi Heading to Miami? – Boca Raton’s Most Reliable News Source

TITLE IMAGE: https://pixabay.com/illustrations/lionel-messi-messi-vector-art-3978746/

For those of who enjoy spotting celebrities, many familiar faces are often seen enjoying our fabulous Floridian coastline, soaking up the Sunshine and the wonderful atmosphere. Now there could be a global soccer icon heading this way, providing Inter Miami can fulfill their dream of signing Argentina superstar Lionel Messi.

According to The Athletic recently, respected lead columnist David Ornstein believes that 35-year-old Messi is pondering his future plans, while his father has been deep in talks with MLS team Inter Miami. The Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise is co-owned by iconic former footballer David Beckham, alongside Jorge and Jose Mas, who are determined to make what could be their biggest ever signing.

The report claims that Inter Miami are increasingly confident of signing Messi, having held constant and ongoing negotiations with his father, Jorge, who typically handles contract and financial matters on behalf of his internationally famous celebrity son. Talks are said to have reached an advanced stage, indicating that Messi might be serious about moving to the United States, possibly even choosing to conclude his exceptional career at the MLS team.

While there is acknowledgment that contact has been maintained for a couple of years, Inter Miami are now believed to be pushing hard towards getting an agreement in place, keen to Lure a player who is widely regarded as ‘The GOAT’ – Greatest of All Time – in soccer circles. Such a move would also be a huge coup for the MLS, which is always eager to improve its brand, both to the domestic North American audience and globally.

Messi famously burst onto the soccer stage at FC Barcelona in Spain, winning countless individual and collective honors there, albeit while the club was also spending well beyond its means. In 2021 it became increasingly clear, much to the dismay of supporters, they could no longer afford his astronomical salary. And thus, the Argentina superstar was forced to move on, which is when hugely wealthy Paris Saint-Germain came calling.

The contract signed by Messi with the Parisian club was for two seasons, plus the option for a third if he wished, although the player has recently begun pondering his long-term plans. This is understandably why Inter Miami will fancy their chances, given the 35-year-old seems receptive towards the idea of ​​another adventure, before finally choosing when to conclude his time as one of the most successful Sportsmen on the planet.

Interestingly, and with the clock now seemingly ticking faster towards the end of his remarkable career, Messi confirmed he will retire from international football, but only when his participation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is concluded with Argentina. Even more fascinating, the World Cup is the only major trophy that Messi has not won yet, making this an incredible final challenge for such a wonderful player.

Based on the odds published by leading online sportsbooks around the world, the Brazil team is tipped as Outright favorites to win the World Cup, although Argentina and Messi are seen as the strongest challengers. They are then followed by France as the Defending champions, along with England and Spain who are both past winners of the tournament. As for the United States, their chances are seen as being slim but with the chance to surprise.

Once the dust settles on the World Cup tournament, regardless of the outcome for Argentina and Messi, the discussion surrounding his club future will inevitably begin to take hold. Some analysts have pointed towards his property investments in recent years, having bought and sold one luxury condo recently, while retaining another in Sunny Isles Beach. The same Estates at Acqualina location has also attracted other Sporting personalities, including LeBron James.

All of these details would seem to point at reasons for increased hope for Inter Miami, as they aim to Lure Messi to their cause in the MLS, which is undoubtedly thrilling news for soccer fans throughout North America. Even more so, ahead of the United States co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside Mexico and Canada, providing the bonus of potentially having the most famous footballer in the world in their very own backyard.

