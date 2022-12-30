Global media pays lavish tribute to ‘King’ Pelé

His face appeared on Televisions around the world and dominated the homepages of news Outlets everywhere as global media bowed to the late, great Pelé, the Undisputed “King” of football.

News organizations across the planet hailed the legendary Brazilian, who died Thursday at the age of 82 and was widely considered the Greatest footballer to ever play the game and stood alone as the only one in history to win three World Cups.

To the Brazilian daily O Globo, whose front page was packed with stories about the Sporting legend, Pelé may have died, but he remained the “immortal king of football”.

In the Folha de S.Paulo, journalist Juca Kfouri quoted the late Brazilian poet Carlos Drummond de Andrade, who said: “The difficulty, the extraordinary, is not to score 1,000 goals like Pelé – it’s to score one goal like Pelé.”

Concluding his obituary, Kfouri Suggested that while Edson Arantes do Nascimento — Pelé’s birth name — may have passed on, “it isn’t true that Pelé is dead”.

In Argentina — home of Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, both also contenders for the title of Greatest of all time — the Clarin remembered Pelé as “a Supreme symbol of football’s spectacle” and a “great among the greats”.

The Argentine sport daily Ole wrote: “Beyond the rivalry that exists between Argentina and Brazil, no one can doubt that Pelé was one of the greatest footballers in history, for many the best, on top of Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi”.

(AFP)

