Global Arts Festival and Conference call for papers and participation



Photo by Joe Timmerman.

Performances on stage at the 2022 World Music and Dance Concert, as part of the Global Arts Festival, Athens, OH.

The College of Fine Arts announces a call for papers and participation for the 2023 Global Arts Conference to be held April 13-15, 2023 at Ohio University’s Athens campus.

In Collaboration with several departments at Ohio University, the college is pleased to organize this international conference, “Global Arts in the Digital Age,” as part of the 3rd Global Arts Festival.

The objective of the conference is to create a forum to discuss new and emerging perspectives in the arts, brought about by the digital age in the 20th and 21st centuries. Digitization has permanently changed the Paradigm for research, teaching, learning, performance, dissemination, recording, composing, and archiving the arts from a variety of viewpoints. The goal is to stimulate interest in Exploring various ways of theorizing, analyzing, performing, teaching, documenting, and Researching global arts in the digital age.

An international and interdisciplinary conference in nature, organizers encourage submissions from a wide field of expertise including art educators, researchers, teachers, scholars, students, curators, performers, musicians, composers, dancers, choreographers, visual artists, playwrights and more.

2023 LEADERSHIP

Conference directors, Professors Paschal Yao Younge and Zelma Badu-Younge, are pleased to share this year’s program committee members, which include both representatives within the University and externally. Members include Sean Parsons, Ohio University School of Music, Marion Lee, Ohio University School of Art + Design, Patrick Parson, Artistic Executive and Director of Ballet Creole, Toronto, Divine Kwasi Gbagbo, Loyola Marymount University College of Communications and Fine Arts, and Kingsley Lims Nyarko, Chair of Film and Video at Columbus College of Art and Design.

CONFERENCE SCOPE

The conference directors are interested in a range of new theories, teaching pedagogies, Curricula development, interdisciplinary approaches, research methodologies and analytical techniques, and intersections with other disciplines using digital tools. Presentations may include individual papers, individual papers/performances, panels, workshops, film/video sessions, performances, lecture demonstrations, roundtables, and other original forms of presentation. Papers and presentations that fall outside of the themes of the conference but are related to digitization will also be considered.

The conference Submission deadline is Dec. 15, 2022. Those interested are encouraged to explore the full scope and list of categories and topics, as well as the detailed submission instructions which can be found here.

For more information, contact Professor Paschal Yao Younge at [email protected] or (740) 236-0521.