glitch art and vibrant accents enliven and distort UR bureau’s Grayscale apartment

UR Bureau’s minimalist Glitch Apartment questions and embraces the penetration of technology and information into our Everyday lives. Measuring 67 sqm, the design concept seeks to reflect the digital age and noise through integrating glitch art elements that act as a connecting element between man and technology. Throughout, the interior design studio pairs cool tones of Grays in the main living space with bright splashes of enveloping color in the private rooms, creating a sleek Aesthetic and a playful illusion of a distorted Grayscale image.

Across the apartment, glitch acts as a connecting element between man and technology Spatially, the designers reorganized the program to organically center around a pre-existing core column, around which a sofa area, a dining table, and kitchen are distributed.



Today, information noise has penetrated into those quiet areas of life that once used to be left for solitude – even in the comfort of our own homes. Rather than muting the noise and creating a calm, neutral living space, UR Bureau made use of the post-glitch effect as an artistic tool, embodying the digitization of our lives. This reveals itself throughout the interior design living room’s central core to the furniture and tiles in the bedrooms and bathroom.

The Distinctive interior concept is deeply developed with philosophical overtones, patterns, and colors atypical for a living space, while maintaining a sense of familiarity and comfort. ‘The project has become a direct extension of the people who will live in it, and a unique Fusion of the visual language of the UR Bureau with the artistic nature of the customers,’ notes Rustem Urazmetov of UR Bureau.

Throughout the space, the design team creates a fluid fusion of epoxy self-leveling floors, painted walls, and painted concrete ceilings which made it possible to unite all spaces and create a monochrome backdrop for bright accents. The space is topped by a translucent stretch ceiling bordered by a ‘visor’ made of plexiglass with UV printing, creating a luminous plane. In the living room, wallpaper with a glitch pattern was wrapped around the central column, mirroring the print on the sofa and the headboards. Its design is based on the layout plans of the apartment which were passed through the glitch generator several times.

Each of the Grayscale private rooms are enlivened by bold, continuous splashes of a singular color. The Glitch Apartment’s first bedroom is painted in one local orange color, including even the air conditioner and radiator. Here, the Architects only integrate the bare minimum necessities for a bedroom — a bed and storage. In the yellow bedroom, color is used to divide two functional blocks; the sleeping area is painted a bright yellow while the work area is a neutral gray. A lamp in the form of a crosshair sits at the intersection. The bathroom is defined by a bright acid green shade, incorporating the glitch theme with three tile formats and two colors which were laid out in a pixel art arrangement.

Completing the project within a limited budget, UR Bureau rearranged the existing program around a central column which became the visual and functional core of the apartment. As a result, the kitchen was moved to the corridor, creating a large combined room including an entrance hall, a living room, and dining and cooking space. The new corridor is lined with a large discreet closet almost 5 meters long, Unloading the apartment from clutter. At the entrance, an old Macintosh greets residents and visitors, doubling as a unique art object and a footrest for tying laces.

