Glenwood volleyball back on track with 5-set win at Battle Mountain Tuesday

The Glenwood Springs High School volleyball team scored another five-set comeback win on the road Tuesday at Battle Mountain to keep pace in the competitive 4A Western Slope League.

After suffering two straight losses last week, the Lady Demons regrouped from an 0-2 set deficit to take the match over the host Huskies, 17-25, 20-25, 29-27, 25-20 and 15-12 in the tie – breaker set.

Junior Rilyn Goluba recorded 13 kills on the night, while senior Siri Henderson had nine and Juniors Tess Goscha and Bailey Winder had seven apiece, according to a coaches’ stats report to Maxpreps Colorado.

Goscha also had three aces from behind the serving line for the Demons, and Winder and senior Mattea Enewold combined for nine blocks.

In addition, Henderson, Enewold and junior Zoe Hyatt-Worley combined for 31 digs.

Glenwood Springs improved to 10-3 overall, but finds itself on the outside looking in at 2-3 and sitting fourth out of six teams in the league standings.

The Demons travel to play 2-6 Summit at 6:30 pm Thursday before hosting the league-leading Eagle Valley Devils (10-6, 6-0) at 6:30 pm Tuesday at Spencer-Chavez Gymnasium at GSHS.

In a key 3A WSL game Thursday night, Roaring Fork hosts the league-leading Delta Panthers at 6:30 pm The Rams (9-4, 2-0) currently sits in second place in the league, behind the Panthers at 10-2 and 4-0.