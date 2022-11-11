Glenvar wins Region 2C volleyball title

Claire Griffith had 20 digs, four kills and two aces to lead the host Glenvar High School volleyball team to a 25-9, 25-18, 25-9 win over Appomattox County in the Region 2C volleyball tournament final Wednesday night.

Glenvar (23-0) won the tournament for the second straight year.

Hannah Hylton had 14 kills and 13 digs for Glenvar. Audrey Conner had 37 assists and seven digs.

Defending Class 2 state champ Glenvar will host John Battle in a Class 2 quarterfinal at 3 pm Saturday.

Appomattox County (22-1) will visit Gate City in the quarterfinals.

GIRLS TENNIS

Norfolk Collegiate 5, North Cross 2

Third-seeded Norfolk Collegiate beat the second-seeded and host Raiders in a Virginia Independent Schools Division II state semifinal Thursday.

North Cross had beaten visiting Nansemond Suffolk 5-1 in a quarterfinal Tuesday. Kylie Schaefer, Anne Bradley Cullen, Kate Bishop, Cate Cook and Anna Ciccozzi won in singles for the Raiders in the quarterfinal.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Carnegie Mellon 3, SVU 0

Katherine Jackson had nine kills to lead the Tartans (21-8) to a 25-23, 25-18, 25-15 win over the Knights (27-8) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament Thursday at Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky.

Sydney Hopkin had nine kills for Southern Virginia.

MEN’S SOCCER

Generals, Maroons get top ODAC honors

Michael Kutsanzira (eight goals, nine assists) of Washington and Lee was named the ODAC player of the year Thursday, while W&L defender Tyler Smith was named the defensive player of the year.

Mike Singleton, who has steered the Generals (14-2-4) to the ODAC title and an NCAA tournament berth, was named the Coach of the year for the fifth time.

Roanoke College’s Harrison Kraus (nine goals, two assists), a sophomore who was sidelined by injury last fall, was named the Rookie of the year.

Roanoke’s Zach Behe ​​(3.97 GPA, 62 saves) was named the scholar-athlete of the year.

Kutsanzira and Smith were joined on the All-ODAC first team by W&L’s Weyimi Agbeyegbe (13 goals, four assists), Samuel Bass (seven goals, eight assists) and Charley Colby (three goals, two assists) and Roanoke’s Dylan Berk and Chris Jerrild .

Kraus was joined on the second team by W&L’s Will Joseph and Ferrum’s Leo Galpin.

Behe was joined on the third team by W&L’s PJ Ryan.