Glenvar, Auburn claim state volleyball gold

Salem, Virginia – In Class 2 Volleyball, Glenvar dispatched East Rockingham in routine fashion, winning 3-0 to complete a perfect season and back-to-back state titles.

Today’s scores were 25-18, 25-11, and 25-18.

“I felt that sense of focus and determination from them more this year because they knew that we would have a target on our back and we would get Everybody’s best effort. Everybody wants to play the game at a high level and you always want to test yourself against the best team you’re going to face.” Glenvar Head Coach Mark Rohrback says.

“It was going in there knowing what we needed to do and then just accomplishing it with what we learned, how we’ve grown together. It was a lot of practice and understanding what we were getting into in each game,” Highlanders star Sydney Loder says.

The Highlanders finished 26-0 and have won 38 straight matches.

In Class 1 action, Auburn earns a 4th consecutive state title, handling Rappahannock three sets to 1. The scores: 25-13, 20-25, 25-21, 25-19.

“We played Rappahannock once early and we did good Scouting so defensively I thought our girls did a great job at picking up the tips and moving in position really quickly and it just came down to ball control,” Eagles Coach Sherry Millirons explained.

“I think once we came together and started working together as a team and put everything we’ve been working on together, then we accomplished our goal,” Eagles senior Madison Ketterer says.

In the Class 3 finals, Hidden Valley jumped out to a 2-sets to none lead over York but they couldn’t hold the lead. York stormed back to win the title 3 sets to two. The scores: 17-25, 23-25 ​​25-23, 25-22, 15-11.

“I think we lost our confidence and you know I can teach the game and tell them how to do the X’s and O’s and try to motivate but the confidence has to come from within the athlete,” Titans head Coach Carla Ponn says.

It hurts a lot but I’m hoping through my time in the program I continued traditions and passed that along the knowledge,” Titans senior Abby Crosser says.

“Last year we were third, now second so maybe next year we’ll win,” sophomore Caleigh Ponn says.