Glenn Miller Orchestra Returns to River Raisin Center for the Arts

A band with more than 90 years of history is coming back to the River Raisin Center for the Arts, 114 S. Monroe St.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra has been touring almost continuously since Miller’s heyday and has visited RRCA in the past. It’s returning to the venue at 7 pm Oct. 12. The performance is the first of the 2022-23 season at the RRCA.

The 17-member band, led by New York native Erik Stabnau, is planning a big band concert of Miller’s hits.

“We have a great set list that includes all Glenn Miller’s biggest hits,” Stabnau said. “Half, audience members will recognize, like ‘Moonlight Serenade,’ ‘Chattanooga Choo-Choo,’ ‘In the Mood,’ all his number one hits. Glenn’s biggest hit was ‘In the Mood.’ Some don’t know it by name, but most folks will recognize ‘In the Mood.’ The other half is fun music from the Glenn Miller songbook, music that’s a little lesser-known and new music.”

“Moonlight Serenade” is the band’s theme song.

“It begins and ends every performance,” Stabnau, who also serves as the show’s MC, said.

