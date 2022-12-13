Glendale QB Cole Feuerbacher commits to Missouri State football

Glendale quarterback Cole Feuerbacher makes a pass as the Falcons face off against the West Plains Zizzers on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

When Cole Feuerbacher was little, he didn’t think about Missouri State football.

“It was kind of irrelevant, almost,” Feuerbacher said. “The Bears were playing but no one talked about it. It wasn’t really a thing.”

That all changed in recent years when Bobby Petrino was hired as the Bears’ head coach in 2020. He immediately led the Bears to their first two postseason appearances since 1990 and created a buzz around the program that it hadn’t had in decades.

Feuerbacher noticed, as did his friends. The likes of West Plains’ Heston Miller, Kickapoo’s Andrew Link and Reeds Spring’s Caden Wiest committed with the hopes of bringing a Championship to Southwest Missouri.

In recent days, Feuerbacher, a talented Glendale quarterback coming off his senior season, sat down with his family and talked about what his future would hold. He decided he wanted to join his friends and wear the maroon and white.

“We all planned to play together because we want to do something special,” Feuerbacher said. “We want to be the ones to bring Missouri State football back.”

Feuerbacher announced his commitment to the Bears on Monday evening in a tweet. He’s coming off an incredibly impressive two-year stretch as the Falcons’ starting quarterback in which he threw a combined 6,040 yards for 65 touchdowns along with 1,505 rushing yards and nine scores.

His Glendale career ended this past season with him earning third-team all-state recognition along with a First Team All-Ozarks recognition from the News-Leader. He threw for 2,952 yards and 30 touchdowns in 10 games with 1,021 rushing yards and six scores.

They picked the Bears over a recent offer from FBS Pittsburgh. He was also receiving interest from Murray State, Dartmouth, Pitt State and Arkansas.

“How do you say ‘no’ to Coach Petrino and everything he’s done and the turnaround he’s done with the program?” Feuerbacher said. “Obviously, maybe last year you could say was a setback. But, you know, if they had a 5-6 year before him, people would be happy with that. I just think they have a really good program going on here.”

Of course, the question in recent days around the Missouri State football program has been whether Petrino would be the Bears’ head coach heading into the 2023 season or not. He has been connected to the Texas A&M Offensive Coordinator vacancy and was reportedly set to interview with the Aggies in the coming days.

Feuerbacher said that he had only talked about Missouri State football with Petrino and that the Coach expressed excitement for the upcoming recruiting class and that he was looking forward to the opportunity to coach those coming in.

Feuerbacher said he would have to have more conversations about his commitment if Petrino were to depart, but he said he has a good feeling that the Coach will be on the Bears’ sideline when he begins practice with the Bears in 2023.

“Coach Petrino has coached some really good quarterbacks and he knows what he’s doing,” Feuerbacher said. “With the conversations I’ve had with Nick Petrino too, his Offensive coordinator, I just feel like they’re gonna be the ones that are going to make me a better football player and even as a person too. I think that was also a big deal. Coach Ryan Beard is good at making you a better football player and a better person as well. I just think they’re the real deal.”

Missouri State football will have a new starting quarterback in 2023 following Jason Shelley’s graduation. the roster currently features Minnesota transfer Jacob Clark, Ventura (California) College transfer Jordan Pachot, Alabama A&M transfer Kaden McMullen and SEMO transfer Reid Potts.

