Glendale golf wins MSU Relays team title

By Don Eskins (For OzarksSportsZone.com)

The Glendale Falcons carded a team low 312 to capture this year’s MSU Relays Championship held at Bill and Payne Stewart Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Despite cold and rainy conditions, four Glendale Golfers posted scores in the 70’s, en route to claiming this year’s tournament title. Out in front for the Falcons was Page Bowman who carded a five over par round of 76. Also carding scores in the 70’s were Audrey Duvall with a 78 and Scotlynn Blackington, along with Catherine Rhoads, each who came in at 79.

Springfield Catholic, behind top medalist Lyla Louderbaugh’s 70, placed second with a score of 350. Third place went to Rolla with a 372. Pacing the Bulldogs was Audrey Smith who carded an 84.

Sixteen teams participated in this year’s tournament, a tournament that met Director Kevin Kane says he felt they were lucky to get in.

“With today’s forecast, and the way the Radar looked when we teed off, whether or not we’d be able to get the tournament in was questionable,” said Kane. “But overall things turned out well. We had some great scores from several kids today, in an event that was very competitive, so I’d say the tournament was a huge success.”

Glendale’s effort was another good one for the Falcons who have placed no worse than second in three previous outings this year. Besides picking up Thursday’s MSU Relays title they also won at Willard earlier this week. The Falcons finished as runners-up at Silo Ridge in Bolivar and Camdenton.

Glendale head Coach Ron Yokum was more than happy to see his girls pick up this year’s MSU Relays title.

“It’s always fun to win a Championship and our kids put up a great score to get a win here today,” said Yocum. “You know I can’t remember a team of mine ever having four girls card scores in the 70’s for one tournament. Today’s win was such a great effort from my kids and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Yocum wasn’t the only person who was proud of the Falcons.

“It was rainy and cold today so playing conditions were uncomfortable. But we were focused and played well, to get today’s win, despite the inclement weather,” said Glendale’s Page Bowman. “Being this year’s MSU Relays Champion feels great, and I’m really proud of my team.”

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS OF THE TOURNAMENT

Springfield Catholic’s Lyla Louderbaugh fired a one over par 36 on the front side, and a two under par 34 on the back, to record her top medalist round of one under par 70.

“I don’t think the weather affected my game today physically, but it definitely did mentally,” said Louderbaugh. “I didn’t play my worst game, but I didn’t play my best either. I just feel good about being able to have finished my round at one under par 70.”

With the MSU Relays now behind them, Glendale’s Yocum said his kids are pumped for what lies ahead.

“We have some big tournaments to get ready for. There’s Pearson, conference and district coming up,” he said. “Hopefully we can do well in them and if we’re fortunate enough move on to state. So, even though we’ve had some success early this year, we still have some work to do.”

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

1. Glendale 312

2. Catholic 350

3. Rolla 372

T4. Kickapoo 373

T4. Willard 373

6. Camdenton 386

7. Kickapoo JV 390

8, New Covenant 405

9. Lebanon 411

10. Greenwood 413

11. Central 417

12. Glendale JV 446

13. Waynesville 447

14, Hillcrest 500

15. West Plains 501

MSU RELAY INVITATIONAL MEDALISTS

1. Lyla Louderbaugh, Catholic 70

2. Marlee Edgeman, Marshfield 73

3. Page Bowman, Glendale 76

4. Savannah Thessing, NCA 77

5. Audrey Duvall, Glendale 78

6. Scotlynn Blackington, Glendale 79

7. Catherine Rhoads, Glendale 79

TOP ‘5’ SCHOOLS

Glendale 312

Page Bowman 76

Audrey Duvall 78

Scotlyn Blackington 79

Catherine Rhoads 79

Hannah Peak 93

Catholic 350

Lyla Louderbaugh 70

Grace Tiedemann 82

Sara Hann 93

Audrey Moore 105

Kelin Wiley 105

Roll 372

Audrey Smith 84

Rylie Bales 87

Alyssa Joyce 95

Josie Cook 106

Kendall Woolman 113

Kickapoo 373

Sarah Jane Trotman 88

Addison Christopher 92

Ellie Guthrie 94

Jenna Crockett 99

Mia Aquino 101

Willard 373

Kylee Hopper 85

Emma Howard 91

Sarah White 98

Aubrey Foster 99

Beka Dean 108