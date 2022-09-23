Glendale golf wins MSU Relays team title
By Don Eskins (For OzarksSportsZone.com)
The Glendale Falcons carded a team low 312 to capture this year’s MSU Relays Championship held at Bill and Payne Stewart Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Despite cold and rainy conditions, four Glendale Golfers posted scores in the 70’s, en route to claiming this year’s tournament title. Out in front for the Falcons was Page Bowman who carded a five over par round of 76. Also carding scores in the 70’s were Audrey Duvall with a 78 and Scotlynn Blackington, along with Catherine Rhoads, each who came in at 79.
Springfield Catholic, behind top medalist Lyla Louderbaugh’s 70, placed second with a score of 350. Third place went to Rolla with a 372. Pacing the Bulldogs was Audrey Smith who carded an 84.
Sixteen teams participated in this year’s tournament, a tournament that met Director Kevin Kane says he felt they were lucky to get in.
“With today’s forecast, and the way the Radar looked when we teed off, whether or not we’d be able to get the tournament in was questionable,” said Kane. “But overall things turned out well. We had some great scores from several kids today, in an event that was very competitive, so I’d say the tournament was a huge success.”
Glendale’s effort was another good one for the Falcons who have placed no worse than second in three previous outings this year. Besides picking up Thursday’s MSU Relays title they also won at Willard earlier this week. The Falcons finished as runners-up at Silo Ridge in Bolivar and Camdenton.
Glendale head Coach Ron Yokum was more than happy to see his girls pick up this year’s MSU Relays title.
“It’s always fun to win a Championship and our kids put up a great score to get a win here today,” said Yocum. “You know I can’t remember a team of mine ever having four girls card scores in the 70’s for one tournament. Today’s win was such a great effort from my kids and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Yocum wasn’t the only person who was proud of the Falcons.
“It was rainy and cold today so playing conditions were uncomfortable. But we were focused and played well, to get today’s win, despite the inclement weather,” said Glendale’s Page Bowman. “Being this year’s MSU Relays Champion feels great, and I’m really proud of my team.”
CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS OF THE TOURNAMENT
Springfield Catholic’s Lyla Louderbaugh fired a one over par 36 on the front side, and a two under par 34 on the back, to record her top medalist round of one under par 70.
“I don’t think the weather affected my game today physically, but it definitely did mentally,” said Louderbaugh. “I didn’t play my worst game, but I didn’t play my best either. I just feel good about being able to have finished my round at one under par 70.”
With the MSU Relays now behind them, Glendale’s Yocum said his kids are pumped for what lies ahead.
“We have some big tournaments to get ready for. There’s Pearson, conference and district coming up,” he said. “Hopefully we can do well in them and if we’re fortunate enough move on to state. So, even though we’ve had some success early this year, we still have some work to do.”
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
1. Glendale 312
2. Catholic 350
3. Rolla 372
T4. Kickapoo 373
T4. Willard 373
6. Camdenton 386
7. Kickapoo JV 390
8, New Covenant 405
9. Lebanon 411
10. Greenwood 413
11. Central 417
12. Glendale JV 446
13. Waynesville 447
14, Hillcrest 500
15. West Plains 501
MSU RELAY INVITATIONAL MEDALISTS
1. Lyla Louderbaugh, Catholic 70
2. Marlee Edgeman, Marshfield 73
3. Page Bowman, Glendale 76
4. Savannah Thessing, NCA 77
5. Audrey Duvall, Glendale 78
6. Scotlynn Blackington, Glendale 79
7. Catherine Rhoads, Glendale 79
TOP ‘5’ SCHOOLS
Glendale 312
Page Bowman 76
Audrey Duvall 78
Scotlyn Blackington 79
Catherine Rhoads 79
Hannah Peak 93
Catholic 350
Lyla Louderbaugh 70
Grace Tiedemann 82
Sara Hann 93
Audrey Moore 105
Kelin Wiley 105
Roll 372
Audrey Smith 84
Rylie Bales 87
Alyssa Joyce 95
Josie Cook 106
Kendall Woolman 113
Kickapoo 373
Sarah Jane Trotman 88
Addison Christopher 92
Ellie Guthrie 94
Jenna Crockett 99
Mia Aquino 101
Willard 373
Kylee Hopper 85
Emma Howard 91
Sarah White 98
Aubrey Foster 99
Beka Dean 108