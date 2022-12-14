Glendale golf course to host free kids event

Independent Newsmedia

In its 35th year, the Junior Golf Association of Arizona (JGAA) will host the Itty Bitty Open, with a Glendale course among the 21 Valley-wide locations.

Legend at Arrowhead Golf Club, at 21027 N. 67th Ave., will participate in the tournament on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Open free to all kids 3-5 years old, the event offers golf Clinics (three per location at 9, 10 and 11 am) where Juniors and parents learn basic skills taught by qualified PGA and LPGA professionals. Kids then participate in non-competitive golf games and tournaments.

Each golfer receives a set of plastic golf clubs (right-handed only), balls, a bag, and a visor. Participants are asked to leave their own Clubs at home. An adult “caddie” must accompany each golfer.

“For 35 years, the Itty Bitty Open is a great way for parents to introduce their children to the game of golf,” Scott McNevin, JGAA executive director, shared in a statement. “In fact, adults who attended decades ago are now bringing their kids, so the second generation is already here.”

A special contest with prizes will take place at each session for the “Best Dressed Golfer and Caddie Team.” Anything goes: classic golf fashion; contemporary golf fashion; or any unique golf duds that may come to mind. All winners will receive two tickets for the RS Hoyt, Jr. Dream Day Activities at the Waste Management Phoenix Open (kids are already allowed to attend it at no charge, so the tickets are for parents or other adults).

Registration for the Itty Bitty Open is open through Monday, Jan. 9. RSVP to 602-944-6168 or click here for details.

Click here to register.