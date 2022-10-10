Glendale artist’s latest exhibit is on display at Phoenix Center for the Arts

Special to Independent Newsmedia

A Glendale artist will host a reception for a new exhibit of his work.

Manny Burruel new gallery of works, called “Playtime,” focus on monosilkscreen and Monotype prints of toys and childhood fun.

He is a printmaker and painter, and his subject matter is often autobiographical. He likes to use objects and images that represent his past and may trigger a personal connection for the viewer. Burruel’s work in this exhibit will be a stroll down memory lane for kids of the 60s and 70s.

The artist reception for “Playtime” goes from 1 to 3 pm Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Larry Wilson Gallery inside Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 N. 3rd St. The exhibit is on display from now through Friday, Oct. 28.

Burruel studied art at Glendale Community College and has shown his work in galleries and museums throughout Arizona. He is an Affiliated artist with XICO Arte y Cultura.

His work was included in Contemporary Chicana and Chicano Art, published by the Arizona State University Hispanic Research Center in 2002, and was recently a Featured Spotlight artist for The Phoenix Art Museum. More of his work can be seen at mannysartgallery.com.