Glenbeigh Handballer Dominick Lynch wins his 64th Munster medal at One Wall Championships in Spa

Handball was off the wall in Killarney at the weekend when the top upcoming stars of Kerry and Munster handball fought out some thrilling Battles at the Spa Killarney Handball Club during the Munster One Wall Championships. However, there was disappointment for Kerry handballers with only two players reaching the finals, Lucas O’Riordan (Glenbeigh) in the Under-16 final and Dominick Lynch (Glenbeigh) in the Masters A final.

ride of place at the Championships was reserved for Lynch who defeated JP O’Connor from Limerick in the final of the Master A championship. This win by the Glenbeigh star saw him win his 64th Munster medal.

The only other Kerry player to reach a final was O’Riordan from Glenbeigh who lost to Cork’s Cian Dunning, while the recent Munster Colleges champion, Aidan Sheehan from Glenbeigh, lost his semi-final Clash with Jack Murphy from Cork.

The Championships were expertly Hosted by the Spa Killarney Handball Club on Saturday and Sunday at their base in the Magnificent sports hall at the Spa GAA Grounds in Killarney. The club boasts two state of the art indoor handball walls which were designed and built by local player and sportsman Mike Casey and opened in May 2018 by Junior Sports Minister, Brendan Griffin.

“We were delighted with the success of the event and in particular the standard of handball played by the young players over the two days. We had players from across Munster at the event and look forward to hosting this event again in the future. In 2019 when Killarney last Hosted the Munster One Wall championships, Kerry handballers recorded a historic string of titles and topped the medal table with five titles followed by Cork on three, Tipperary, with three, and Limerick with one,” said Brendan O’Donoghue , chairman of Spa Killarney Handball Club.

The Kerry entries at the Championships were: Ladies Junior B: Sarah Weir (Spa Killarney), Brid Horgan (Spa Killarney), Laura Sweeney (Spa Killarney), Sinead Moriarty (Spa Killarney); Girls U-14: Maggie Quirke (Glenbeigh), Clodagh Quirke (Glenbeigh); Girls U-16: Roisin King (Glenbeigh); Boys U-14: Daire Harkin (Glenbeigh), Aidan Sheehan (Glenbeigh); Boys U-16: Lucas Riordan (Glenbeigh); Minor Men: Darragh Lynch (Glenbeigh); Junior B Men: Tommy Quirke (Glenbeigh), Niall Horgan (Spa Killarney), Eamon Lacey (Ballymacelligott); Junior Men: Sean Quirke (Glenbeigh); Diamond Master A: Brendan O’Donoghue (Spa Killarney), Pat Lacey (Asdee); Masters A: Dominick Lynch (Glenbeigh); Open: Jack O’Shea (Glenbeigh).