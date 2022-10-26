Glenbeigh Handball Club to host training and development programs for young participants

The future of Kerry handball is in safe hands with young handball players from the Mid Kerry region part of an exciting initiative aimed at developing the sport among children in the region. Starting this week, Glenbeigh Handball Club are hosting a series of training and development programs aimed at younger participants under the supervision of experienced coaches at their magnificent facilities in Glenbeigh village.

secondary school students will begin their training on Wednesdays from 6.30pm to 8pm. Beginners from First Class upwards are catered for on Thursdays from 6.15pm to 7pm with National School children with two years handball experience training from 7pm.

“Our training program offers an opportunity for young players between the ages of 7 and 16 to hone their handball skills in a fun environment. We welcome children from a number of different areas, allowing them to mingle and make lots of new friends. For younger children, there is a focus on developing fundamental movement skills and basic handball skills including each of the different strokes,” said Christy Moriarty, one of the coaches.

For older children attending the Glenbeigh Handball Club training initiative, there is more of an emphasis on technique, shot-selection, strategy and tournament preparation. They will also learn the Fundamentals of the game which is a test of strength, stamina and above all skill, a combination of body and mental exercise.

“In Essence the simple Philosophy is that the eye sees, the mind directs and the hand executes. Drills and mini-games allow children to test out what they have learned. Thanks to the top-class facilities we have at our disposal in Glenbeigh, participants get the chance to play in the 40×20 court in both Singles and Doubles events. The goal is for all to learn new tips and tricks and most importantly, to have fun while developing a love of the game,” said Maura King, one of the coaching team, which also includes Teresa Quirke, Owen Riordan and Roisin King, one of the top juvenile players in Kerry.

“The Weekly training courses will afford the young players an opportunity to sample one of Ireland’s oldest sports, handball, and provide a fun element as the players are introduced to the sport,” Owen Riordan said.

According to Christy Moriarty, playing handball dramatically improves the fine and gross motor skills of the participants.

“Concentration levels will soar and this will no doubt become evident in the classroom. There is also the added dimension of social interaction between the players and the added benefits that participants will learn the skills and rules of a new sport,” he said.