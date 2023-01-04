Glen Ull’s volleyball player is set on an accounting career

ALEX KAUTZMAN Bismarck Tribune



Glen Ullin High School senior Courtnee Soupir didn’t think she’d get far when she started setting up on her junior high volleyball team. So she felt shocked when she achieved her 1,000th career assist during her junior season and 1,500th assist her senior season.

Setting involves putting the ball into position for a teammate to spike over the net. Soupir said her assists accomplishment is one of her proudest achievements, and that she couldn’t have done it without her team backing her up.

“I remember being very surprised when my Coach told me that I was only five sets away from 1,500,” Soupir said. “And it’s thanks to my coaches and teammates who helped me immensely and were always there for me.”

The daughter of Jerrid and Tami Soupir, of Glen Ullin, is this week’s Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school Seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the Weekly winners to receive a $5,000 Scholarship Sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Soupir served as the class vice president her freshman and sophomore years. She then took on the class president role her junior and senior years. When her business teacher started a Future Business Leaders of America chapter, Soupir was asked to be the group’s first president. She accepted the position and served as president again this year.

She said as a leader, she enjoys helping others achieve their goals, which in turn motivates her to also work hard.

Soupir said she found a passion for accounting and finance through her business teacher and FBLA. She got to job shadow an accountant her junior year and started working as a bank teller last summer.

“I’ve always liked math and numbers,” she said. “During my freshman year, my business teacher introduced accounting to me and I really enjoyed it. It was definitely something I could see myself doing, so it was cool that I got to see that right away my freshman year.”

Soupir has taken six accounting classes and will also complete six dual-credit classes this year. She said she is able to maintain her 4.0 GPA thanks to her teachers, teammates and family.

She also plays varsity golf and basketball and competes in small-town rodeos through the Stark-Morton Saddle Club Association in the summer. She competes in the Barrel racing and pole bending events and has won the year-end buckle for both.

Soupir became a National Honor Society member when it was introduced to her school last year. She said one of her favorite ways of giving back is participating in Bearcat Buddy nights, during which she teaches young kids the Fundamentals of volleyball.

English teacher Lora Voegele described Soupir as being the “essence of kindness and compassion” and someone who lends a hand whenever she can.

“Courtnee is a very conscientious and caring young lady,” Voegele said in a letter of recommendation. “Her sincerity and honesty are traits that she exhibits every day. She empathizes with those around her and is always willing to help.”

Soupir plans to attend Bismarck State College and major in accounting and business administration before getting her bachelor’s degree through Dickinson State University. She hopes to become a certified public accountant.