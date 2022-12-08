Glacier boys basketball have eyes set on the season ahead

KALISPELL — As high school basketball starts up the Glacier Wolfpack boys have their eyes set on the season ahead and are looking forward to seeing their strong team chemistry and offseason work in action.

“You know the kids, they’ve worked really hard in the offseason,” said head Coach Mark Harkins. “We have an older team, we’re carrying nine Seniors and they have great chemistry, they’ve worked really hard, and they’ve pushed each other so they expect to compete and do well.”

And after falling short in both their games in the state tournament last year, Coach Harkins views it as a great learning opportunity.

“I think the kids gained some real valuable experience there, and like I say it got them hungry, they want to go back,” said Harkins with a smile.

One of the teams nine returning Seniors and starters Ty Olson has firsthand experienced that hunger in the offseason.

“It’s awesome, we’ve worked really hard in the offseason,” said Olsen. “We’ve been practicing really hard and I’m just excited to play with them and hopefully show some experience and it’ll be fun.”

Olsen knows it isn’t just the work ethic of the team that will set them up for success, but their bond as well.

“I feel like we’ve just kinda got that dynamic since I’ve played with these guys my entire life so I feel like we just have that chemistry that works really well,” said Olsen.

Fellow senior Noah Dowler knows the offseason work was more consistent than ever before.

“The whole team’s been putting in countless hours this summer, I know every day we had at least five people in here so we’ve all put in tons of work this summer,” said Dowler.

Work that has carried into the start of the basketball season with their first game just around the corner.

“It’s definitely a grind every day we’re out here working, lots of watching film and seeing what we can do better,” said Dowler. “Just working all that stuff that the past years have kind of lacked on.”

The Wolfpack will tip off for their first game of the season at home this Friday December 9th at 7:00pm against Great Falls.