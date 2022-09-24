Glacier boys, Avery second at Divisional golf
Butte’s Jack Prigge edged Glacier’s Tyler Avery by one stroke to win medalist at the Western AA Divisional golf tournament Friday at Northern Pines Golf Club.
Prigge improved on Thursday’s 71 and shot 69 Friday, and Avery had the lowest round of the day – 66. Avery fired a 75 in the first round of the tournament.
Avery birdied on the 16th hole, drawing him even with Prigge. Both Golfers hit the Fairway on 17, a par 5. Avery made a run for the green, and Prigge hit it to three feet with his wedge. Prigge made his shot, but Avery missed his chip shot from seven feet.
Both missed the fairway on 18. Prigge chipped it to 2 ½ feet and Avery had a chance to get square again but missed.
“There were certainly a lot of factors involved — nerves,” Glacier Coach Chris Michno said. “I told him you can never be disappointed in a 66. It’s unbelievably impressive. He’s the Ultimate competitor and he really wanted to bring it home.”
Freshman Trevor Cunningham finished third, firing 72 for 150 strokes total.
“In my opinion, I would say he’s the freshman of the year for sure,” Michno said. “Very talented, very detail oriented. He is trying to catch Tyler in any way shape or form he can… He wants it. He wants to one-up Tyler. We’re excited to continue to watch him progress.”
Another Glacier golfer, Tanyon Murray, finished eighth.
Butte won the boys title, besting Glacier by five strokes with a 615 total. Flathead was third with 645, and Capital was next.
The Braves had four finishers in the top 15: Dylan Morris, Noah Hannah and Tyler Williams, and Nick Dubois, who was fifth.
The Glacier girls ended up third, six strokes behind second-place Capital, which earned them a berth to the state tournament. Hellgate took first with 812.
Glacier had two girls finish in the top 15: Chloe Tanner and Kenna Sandler.
Tanner was third (94-85—179), Sandler fifth (92-93—185).
“I can promise you she wouldn’t have called it her A game,” Michno said of Tanner. “She really wasn’t playing her best but she gutted out yesterday with the weather and today she really wasn’t hitting all that well. She did all she could to keep the team in it.”
McKinlie Murer of Flathead was eighth, and Madi Mahar was 15th.
The AA state tournament is Sept. 29-30 at Green Meadow Country Club in Helena.
“My goal for both teams is simple,” Michno said “I just want them to improve 1 percent each day… I couldn’t be more proud of them, especially going into the biggest tournament of the year. I think we’re in a really good place.”
Western AA Divisional
Northern Pines GC
Friday
GIRLS
Team scores — Hellgate 812, Capital 822, Glacier 828, Butte 838, Flathead 875, Sentinel 902, Helena 909.
Top 15 Individuals
Anna Stensrud, Hellgate 83-76—159
Olivia McGreevey, Capital 87-88—175
Chloe Tanner, Glacier 94-85—179
Dylan Bartollet, Butte 100-82-182
Kenna Sandler, Glacier 92-93–185
Lev Heaney, Big Sky 93-93—186
Paige O’Mara, Capital 94-102—196
McKinlie Murer, Flathead 98-103—201
Mia Taylor, Helena 103-99—202
Landrie Anderson, Sentinel 106-101—207
Ashlee Owens, Big Sky 107-105—212
Sammie McCutcheon, Capital 109-103—212
Bella Cory, Hellgate 109-103—212
Taylor Sullivan, Butte 107-107—213
Chelsi Lyons, Butte 104-110—214
Madi Mahar, Flathead 111-103—214
GLACIER—Sophia LeDuc 114-117—231, Abbi Townsend 119-124—243, Braelyn Ryan 126-114—240.
FLATHEAD — Becca Vosen 109-109—218, Ladahlia Hook 120-122—242, Siarah Holden 151-123—274.
BOYS
Team scores —Butte 615, Glacier 620, Flathead 645, Capital 648, Sentinel 663, Hellgate 714, Big Sky 723, Helena 834.
Top 15 Individuals
Jack Prigge, Butte 71-69—140
Tyler Avery, Glacier 75-66—141
Trevor Cunningham, Glacier 78-72—150
Brenner Booth, Butte 77-74—151
Nick Dubois, Flathead 78-76—154
Colin McCarthy, Sentinel 77-77—154
Dutch Teders, Capital 79-76—155
Tanyon Murray, Glacier 82-77–159
Chase Choquette, Butte 84-76-160
Joe McGreevey, Capital 83-78—161
Dylan Morris, Flathead 82-81—163
Gavin Roesti, Butte 79-85—164
Tyler Williams, Flathead 84-80—164
Noah Hannah, Flathead 85-79—164
Jacob Brown, Capital 83-82—165
Hudson Goroski, Sentinel 83-82—165
GLACIER — Trey Engellant 89-81—170, Jonah Wynne 94-81—175.
FLATHEAD — Korbin Eaton 101-89-190.