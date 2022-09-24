Glacier boys, Avery second at Divisional golf





Butte’s Jack Prigge edged Glacier’s Tyler Avery by one stroke to win medalist at the Western AA Divisional golf tournament Friday at Northern Pines Golf Club.

Prigge improved on Thursday’s 71 and shot 69 Friday, and Avery had the lowest round of the day – 66. Avery fired a 75 in the first round of the tournament.

Avery birdied on the 16th hole, drawing him even with Prigge. Both Golfers hit the Fairway on 17, a par 5. Avery made a run for the green, and Prigge hit it to three feet with his wedge. Prigge made his shot, but Avery missed his chip shot from seven feet.

Both missed the fairway on 18. Prigge chipped it to 2 ½ feet and Avery had a chance to get square again but missed.

“There were certainly a lot of factors involved — nerves,” Glacier Coach Chris Michno said. “I told him you can never be disappointed in a 66. It’s unbelievably impressive. He’s the Ultimate competitor and he really wanted to bring it home.”

Freshman Trevor Cunningham finished third, firing 72 for 150 strokes total.

“In my opinion, I would say he’s the freshman of the year for sure,” Michno said. “Very talented, very detail oriented. He is trying to catch Tyler in any way shape or form he can… He wants it. He wants to one-up Tyler. We’re excited to continue to watch him progress.”

Another Glacier golfer, Tanyon Murray, finished eighth.

Butte won the boys title, besting Glacier by five strokes with a 615 total. Flathead was third with 645, and Capital was next.

The Braves had four finishers in the top 15: Dylan Morris, Noah Hannah and Tyler Williams, and Nick Dubois, who was fifth.

The Glacier girls ended up third, six strokes behind second-place Capital, which earned them a berth to the state tournament. Hellgate took first with 812.

Glacier had two girls finish in the top 15: Chloe Tanner and Kenna Sandler.

Tanner was third (94-85—179), Sandler fifth (92-93—185).

“I can promise you she wouldn’t have called it her A game,” Michno said of Tanner. “She really wasn’t playing her best but she gutted out yesterday with the weather and today she really wasn’t hitting all that well. She did all she could to keep the team in it.”

McKinlie Murer of Flathead was eighth, and Madi Mahar was 15th.

The AA state tournament is Sept. 29-30 at Green Meadow Country Club in Helena.

“My goal for both teams is simple,” Michno said “I just want them to improve 1 percent each day… I couldn’t be more proud of them, especially going into the biggest tournament of the year. I think we’re in a really good place.”

Western AA Divisional

Northern Pines GC

Friday

GIRLS

Team scores — Hellgate 812, Capital 822, Glacier 828, Butte 838, Flathead 875, Sentinel 902, Helena 909.

Top 15 Individuals

Anna Stensrud, Hellgate 83-76—159

Olivia McGreevey, Capital 87-88—175

Chloe Tanner, Glacier 94-85—179

Dylan Bartollet, Butte 100-82-182

Kenna Sandler, Glacier 92-93–185

Lev Heaney, Big Sky 93-93—186

Paige O’Mara, Capital 94-102—196

McKinlie Murer, Flathead 98-103—201

Mia Taylor, Helena 103-99—202

Landrie Anderson, Sentinel 106-101—207

Ashlee Owens, Big Sky 107-105—212

Sammie McCutcheon, Capital 109-103—212

Bella Cory, Hellgate 109-103—212

Taylor Sullivan, Butte 107-107—213

Chelsi Lyons, Butte 104-110—214

Madi Mahar, Flathead 111-103—214

GLACIER—Sophia LeDuc 114-117—231, Abbi Townsend 119-124—243, Braelyn Ryan 126-114—240.

FLATHEAD — Becca Vosen 109-109—218, Ladahlia Hook 120-122—242, Siarah Holden 151-123—274.

BOYS

Team scores —Butte 615, Glacier 620, Flathead 645, Capital 648, Sentinel 663, Hellgate 714, Big Sky 723, Helena 834.

Top 15 Individuals

Jack Prigge, Butte 71-69—140

Tyler Avery, Glacier 75-66—141

Trevor Cunningham, Glacier 78-72—150

Brenner Booth, Butte 77-74—151

Nick Dubois, Flathead 78-76—154

Colin McCarthy, Sentinel 77-77—154

Dutch Teders, Capital 79-76—155

Tanyon Murray, Glacier 82-77–159

Chase Choquette, Butte 84-76-160

Joe McGreevey, Capital 83-78—161

Dylan Morris, Flathead 82-81—163

Gavin Roesti, Butte 79-85—164

Tyler Williams, Flathead 84-80—164

Noah Hannah, Flathead 85-79—164

Jacob Brown, Capital 83-82—165

Hudson Goroski, Sentinel 83-82—165

GLACIER — Trey Engellant 89-81—170, Jonah Wynne 94-81—175.

FLATHEAD — Korbin Eaton 101-89-190.