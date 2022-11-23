Giving Tuesday event to aid Capitol Arts Complex

ROME — The Capitol Arts Complex and Copper City Brewing Company invite area charitable organizations and the public to participate in their annual Giving Tuesday night at Copper City Brewing Company, 1111 Oneida St., on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 6-8 p.m

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration.

Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving in the US and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and CyberMonday, Giving Tuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

This year’s activities will include the music of Spencer Morgan.

There will also be a green screen for individuals to record holiday messages and interviews for social media and movie pre-show screenings at the Capitol Theater and Cinema Capitol.

“Besides being a great deal of fun, this is an excellent opportunity for everyone to meet and mingle while also spreading the importance of giving and raising awareness of charitable organizations,” said Capitol Arts Complex Marketing Manager Rick E. Lewis. “Over the past year we have been highlighting local people and organizations in the community on social media and the movie screens at the complex. This event will allow us and our partners to talk with several organizations and people in one night, and share their comments with the community throughout this holiday season when the giving spirit is on everyone’s mind.”

Giving Tuesday is a free event.